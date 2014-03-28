SINGAPORE, March 28 Gold recovered slightly on
Friday after sharp overnight declines but the metal remained
near six-week lows and on track for a second straight weekly
decline, as improving sentiment over the U.S. economic outlook
dented its safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,293.19 an ounce
by 0017 GMT. It is down 3 percent for the week.
* On Thursday, gold fell to $1,288.80 - its lowest since
Feb. 13 - before closing down 1 percent.
* Palladium gained nearly 1 percent on Friday after
falling about 3 percent in the previous session. The metal has
recently been supported by worries over supply from Russia and
South Africa - the top two producers.
* Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew a bit faster
than previously estimated in the fourth quarter and new claims
for jobless aid dropped to a near four-month low last
week.
* Peru will not postpone a deadline for wildcat gold miners
to legalize their businesses despite ongoing violent protests in
Lima and key mining provinces, the minister of energy and mines
said.
* Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd said Association Of
Mineworkers And Construction Union's wage demands remain
unaffordable, as the platinum strike in South Africa continues
for a tenth week.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on
Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank
might ease policy further, while bond yields were down on the
outlook for low inflation in the U.S. and Europe.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany Import prices
0745 France Consumer spending
0745 France Producer prices
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1230 U.S. Personal income
1300 Germany Consumer inflation
PRICES AT 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1293.19 2.55 0.2
Spot silver 19.72 0.06 0.31
Spot platinum 1399.5 7.7 0.55
Spot palladium 759.9 6.9 0.92
Comex gold 1294.3 -0.4 -0.03
Comex silver 19.76 0.052 0.26
Euro 1.3741
DXY 80.119
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)