* Gold inches up after 1 pct fall overnight * On track for 3 pct weekly decline * Physical demand could pick up with price drop - analyst (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, March 28 Gold recovered slightly on Friday after sharp overnight declines but the metal remained near six-week lows and on track for a second straight weekly decline, as improving sentiment over the U.S. economic outlook dented its safe-haven appeal. Bullion has dropped about $100 an ounce from a six-month high in the last nine trading sessions on strong U.S. economic data and comments by Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen that interest rates could rise in the first half of 2015. "While technical movements may dictate gold's near-term direction, $1,300 is an important threshold for price sensitive bullion buyers, notably emerging markets buyers," HSBC analysts said in a note. The sharp drop in prices in the last few days could bring physical buyers back into the market and help gold prices consolidate, they said. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,297 an ounce by 0739 GMT. On Thursday, gold fell to $1,288.80 - its lowest since Feb. 13 - before closing down 1 percent. It is down about 3 percent for the week after a rapid rise early in the year as global equities fell and severe weather threatened to hurt U.S. economic growth Phillip Futures analyst Joyce Liu said prices may consolidate above $1,274. "This is a key technical level that offered strong resistance when prices were on the ascent in January, and may prove to be a level of strong support now as prices decline," Liu said. Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew a bit faster than previously estimated in the fourth quarter and new claims for jobless aid dropped to a near four-month low last week. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange traded fund and a good measure of investor confidence, saw two straight days of outflows this week through Wednesday. In the physical markets, traders said demand could pick up given the recent sharp fall in prices but remained cautious as consumers seemed uncertain about the price direction from current levels. Prices in the world's biggest consumer, China, remained at a discount to spot prices - indicating lack of fresh demand. Among other precious metals, palladium gained nearly 1 percent on Friday after falling about 3 percent in the previous session. The metal has recently been supported by worries over supply from Russia and South Africa - the top two producers. PRICES AT 0739 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1297 6.36 0.49 Spot silver 19.8 0.14 0.71 Spot platinum 1402.25 10.45 0.75 Spot palladium 757.5 4.5 0.6 Comex gold 1297.5 2.8 0.22 Comex silver 19.85 0.142 0.72 Euro 1.3743 DXY 80.1 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Pullin)