SINGAPORE, March 31 Gold traded below $1,300 an ounce on Monday, near a six-week low, and could face more pressure from weak physical demand in Asia and growing optimism about the U.S. economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up slightly by 0.1 percent to $1,295.20 an ounce by 0018 GMT, but remained not far from a six-week low of $1,285.34 hit on Friday. * Physical demand in top bullion buyer Asia has been quiet due to the recent volatility in gold prices, which have edged lower for two straight weeks. * Recent U.S. economic data has been strong, diminishing the need for gold as a safe-haven. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated earlier this month that interest rates could rise in the first half of 2015. * Investors are now eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for further clues about the economy. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in gold and slashed a net long in silver futures and options nearly in half in the week to March 25, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. * Job cuts are a certainty in South Africa's platinum belt because of losses stemming from a 10-week strike in the industry, the chief executive of world No. 1 producer American Platinum said, raising the risk of further unrest. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the week on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China would take steps to stimulate the economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales 0645 France Detailed Q4 GDP 0900 Euro zone Inflation 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index PRICES AT 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1295.2 1.7 0.13 Spot silver 19.79 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1410.49 6.99 0.5 Spot palladium 771.22 2.22 0.29 Comex gold 1295.5 1.7 0.13 Comex silver 19.825 0.035 0.18 Euro 1.3752 DXY 80.179 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)