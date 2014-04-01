(Adds details on retail performance, platinum group metal prices) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, April 1 Gold fell to a seven-week low on Tuesday after firm U.S. manufacturing data lifted U.S. equities, but strong physical demand from Asia was expected to underpin prices. Bullion came under pressure after data showed U.S. factory activity rose in March, with production posting its biggest increase since the recession ended in the latest indication the economy was regaining its footing after a brutal winter. Receding geopolitical tensions and fears the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year are also weighing on gold, analysts said. "Given gold's recent drop below $1,300 an ounce, we have noticed a slight increase in physical demand from Asia. Further weakness to gold prices may elicit stronger buying from the emerging markets and help cushion further losses," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,279.76 an ounce by 4:43 p.m. EDT (2043 GMT), having earlier hit $1,277.29 an ounce, its lowest since Feb. 11. U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled down $3.80 an ounce at $1,280. Trading volume was about 45 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. The S&P 500 closed at a record on Tuesday on the positive manufacturing data, weighing heavily on gold's appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty. Silver was up 0.3 percent at $19.77 an ounce. RETAIL DEMAND WEAK In the retail gold market, buying sentiment among private bullion investors edged down in March on easing geopolitical tensions, said a survey by online precious metals market BullionVault. The Gold Investor Index, which measures the balance of customers adding to gold holdings over those reducing them, was down to 53 in March from 53.5 in February. A reading of 50 signals an equal number of net gold buyers and sellers. Overall client holdings, however, rose during the month, the company said. "Buyers are continuing to build their positions at these lower price levels which now seem like a bargain," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of BullionVault. Institutional investment interest was also weak, with the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Shares, reporting an outflow of 3.9 tonnes on Monday, its largest one-day outflow in nearly six weeks. Platinum group metals rose on supply worries and encouraging U.S. auto sales for March. Platinum rose 1.2 percent to $1,425.50 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.5 percent at $776.10 an ounce. 4:43 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1280.00 -3.80 -0.3 1277.40 1288.40 102,914 US Silver MAY 19.688 -0.064 -0.3 19.635 19.910 30,237 US Plat JUL 1429.60 8.80 0.6 1415.50 1437.20 11,272 US Pall JUN 781.95 4.85 0.6 767.00 782.70 4,736 Gold 1279.76 -3.88 -0.3 1278.25 1288.10 Silver 19.770 0.060 0.3 19.670 19.890 Platinum 1425.50 16.30 1.2 1416.50 1432.50 Palladium 776.10 4.20 0.5 769.25 780.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 111,160 196,679 182,829 17.44 0.06 US Silver 38,394 48,024 58,338 24.94 -0.86 US Platinum 11,419 17,961 12,577 17.99 0.66 US Palladium 4,863 6,653 5,795 28.17 0.38 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Jane Baird, Meredith Mazzilli and Eric Walsh)