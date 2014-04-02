* Gold edges up after two days of declines * SPDR sees outflow of 2.10 tonnes * Chinese prices at a premium for first time since early March (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, April 2 Gold steadied on Wednesday after two days of losses but the precious metal remained near its lowest in seven weeks as strong U.S. factory data boosted optimism about economic growth, diminishing bullion's safe-haven appeal. Physical demand from top consumer China rose slightly, with local prices trading at a premium to spot London prices for the first time since early March. Though some in the market believe gold prices could head lower due to stronger equities, others say emerging physical demand and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine could support prices. INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir said a higher stock market would not necessarily drive money away from gold as the tone of the equities market remained nervous. "In addition, although the Russian-Ukrainian situation is receding in terms of urgency, it certainly is not over given that Russian troops are still massed on the Ukrainian border," said Meir. Gold is seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities at times of political and economic uncertainty. "Short-term, the gold charts look negative, but we should note that prices are now approaching over-sold territory. We see prices trading between $1,250-$1,330 over the course of April," said Meir. Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,284.20 an ounce by 0702 GMT, not far from its seven-week low of $1,277.29. Prices fell 0.4 percent in the previous session after data showed U.S. factory activity accelerated for a second straight month in March and auto sales surged, the latest signs the economy was regaining footing after a brutal winter. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 2.10 tonnes to 810.98 tonnes on Tuesday - the lowest since early March. Among other precious metals, platinum rose nearly 1 percent on worries over supply constraints. Anglo American Platinum has sent force majeure notices to some of the suppliers to its South African mines, the world's top platinum producer said, underscoring the widening economic impact of an almost 10-week-old strike. CHINA DEMAND Prices for 99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange hit a premium of about $1 an ounce to spot prices before easing to trade on par with London rates. Since early March, Shanghai prices have been at a discount due to weak demand. Traders said discounts had gone up to $8-$10 an ounce. Prices were at a premium of over $20 an ounce in January just before the Chinese New Year holiday. PRICES AT 0702 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1284.2 5.2 0.41 Spot silver 19.81 0.11 0.56 Spot platinum 1424 8.1 0.57 Spot palladium 775 0.4 0.05 Comex gold 1284.3 4.3 0.34 Comex silver 19.85 0.162 0.82 Euro 1.3806 DXY 80.034 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies and Anupama Dwivedi)