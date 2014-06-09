(Updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 Platinum rose on Monday, rebounding from session lows after the latest round of negotiations to resolve a five-month strike in South Africa's platinum sector ended without an agreement.

Gold, meanwhile, edged up in very thin trade as gains in the equity markets and a strong dollar sapped investor interest in the safe-haven metal.

On Monday, South African mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi pulled out of talks between the world's top platinum producers and the mining union. Amplats, Implats and Lonmin said they will now review further options while remaining committed to a negotiated settlement.

The news lifted platinum prices higher by about $15, or 1 percent, from a session low of $1,436.40 an ounce.

"Everybody playing platinum and palladium are paying close attention to the talks. Whenever there is a breakdown, you get a knee-jerk reaction and platinum rallies," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals trader at brokerage Newedge.

Spot platinum rose 0.2 percent to $1,446 an ounce by 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT).

U.S. NYMEX platinum for July delivery settled up $1.3 at $1,454.30 an ounce.

With markets shut in Germany and France, trading volumes were lighter than usual as markets eyed investment and consumer demand for further cues.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,253.06 an ounce. U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $1.40 at $1,253.90 an ounce.

Trading volume was about 54,000 lots, set to be the lowest turnover since Dec. 24, 2013 and sharply lower than its 30-day average of around 170,000 lots, preliminary Reuters data showed.

Among other precious metals, silver climbed 0.3 percent to $19.03, while palladium eased 0.3 percent to $837.80.

3:40 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1253.90 1.40 0.1 1251.60 1257.30 50,226 US Silver SEP 19.108 0.077 0.4 19.065 19.220 12,609 US Plat JUL 1454.30 1.30 0.1 1444.60 1456.50 7,206 US Pall SEP 841.60 -2.65 -0.3 840.20 846.40 1,989 Gold 1253.06 0.83 0.1 1252.01 1257.20 Silver 19.030 0.060 0.3 19.020 19.180 Platinum 1446.00 2.90 0.2 1444.00 1453.00 Palladium 837.80 -2.70 -0.3 841.50 844.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 53,720 168,378 165,845 13.16 -0.34 US Silver 47,858 40,630 55,056 17.66 -1.89 US Platinum 9,063 11,731 12,291 16.72 -0.41 US Palladium 2,038 9,026 5,819 18.27 -2.95 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Pravin Char, Marguerita Choy and Eric Walsh)