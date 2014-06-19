SINGAPORE, June 19 Gold held on to modest overnight gains on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth, while platinum group metals rose as new hurdles emerged in settling South Africa's mining strike. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,278.20 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent on Wednesday on safe-haven bids. * The Fed slashed its U.S. growth forecast for 2014 from 2.9 percent to a range of between 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent, and lowered projections for the long-run target interest rate. * However, the Fed expressed confidence the U.S. economic recovery was on track and hinted at a slightly more aggressive pace of interest rate increases starting next year. * A discussion by gold buyers and sellers across the market on ways to reform or replace London's global price benchmark, known as the "fix", will be held next month by the World Gold Council. * Gold jewellery exports from India are likely to grow by a quarter in the year to March 2015, helped by an expected relaxation of its import policy and recovering demand from major consuming countries, the head of a trade body said. * Platinum and palladium extended their winning streaks, with both trading near one-week highs as a mining strike in major producer South Africa looked set to continue for a while longer. * South African platinum union AMCU has made "unaffordable" new demands beyond a deal struck with producers last week, miners said on Wednesday, dashing hopes of an end to the country's longest and costliest mining strike. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar wallowed at its lowest in nearly two weeks against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having beat a hasty retreat after the Fed signalled that interest rates will stay low for a while yet. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Leading index May 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index June PRICES AT 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1278.2 0.7 0.05 Spot silver 19.9 0.04 0.2 Spot platinum 1452.1 8.2 0.57 Spot palladium 826.65 3.95 0.48 Comex gold 1278.7 6 0.47 Comex silver 19.92 0.142 0.72 Euro 1.359 DXY 80.379 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)