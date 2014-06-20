(Corrects headline, first paragraph to best week in three months, not two) SINGAPORE, June 20 Gold eased on Friday after posting its biggest one-day rise in nine months but the safe-haven metal was still trading near April highs and was on track to post its best week in three months, boosted by technical buying and geopolitical tensions. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,314.30 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after jumping 3.3 percent in the previous session, when it hit mid-April highs of $1,321.70. The metal has gained about 3 percent for the week. * Gold posted its biggest jump since September on Thursday, as technical buying picked up on tensions in Iraq and supported by the Federal Reserve's lack of commitment to raise interest rates. * Silver was little changed after jumping 4 percent in the previous session, while platinum group metals also eased after sharp overnight gains. * Deutsche Bank is conducting its own investigation into trading around the setting of London's daily gold price benchmark, in addition to one being carried out by Germany's financial watchdog, sources close to the matter said. * Any alliance between Barrick Gold Corp and China's sole state-owned gold mining company is likely to involve a smaller, non-core Barrick mine or project and not any of the Canadian miner's main assets, a China National Gold Group official said on Thursday. * Private sector gold demand in China, which last year surpassed India to become the world's biggest consumer of the yellow metal, will be flat to slightly lower this year, a China Gold Association official said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed under pressure early on Friday, but managed to reverse some of its losses in a quieter session overnight after upbeat U.S. data helped temper the fallout from the Fed's surprisingly dovish policy outlook. {USD/] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices May 0800 Euro zone Current account April 0800 Italy Industrial orders April PRICES AT 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1314.3 -5.4 -0.41 Spot silver 20.68 -0.02 -0.1 Spot platinum 1462.4 -4.55 -0.31 Spot palladium 832.5 -1.2 -0.14 Comex gold 1314.7 0.6 0.05 Comex silver 20.715 0.067 0.32 Euro 1.3609 DXY 80.306 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)