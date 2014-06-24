* Gold investors eyeing Iraq developments * Five-month long platinum strike in South Africa comes to an end (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, June 24 Gold eased on Tuesday as investors awaited developments in violence-wracked Iraq, while platinum steadied after two days of losses as strikes in top producer South Africa came to an end. South Africa's AMCU union declared a five-month platinum strike "officially over" on Monday, bringing to an end the longest work stoppage in the country's history. Miners are expected to return to work this week. Platinum and palladium had risen in recent months as investors expected the strikes to squeeze supplies. "An end to the mining strike may keep pressure on the platinum group metals (PGMs) in the near-term as investors may choose to take profits given the recent price run-up," HSBC analysts said in a note. "While this may be negative for the PGMs in the short-term, we remain bullish in the medium to longer-term from a fundamental perspective due to supply and demand tightness." Platinum eased 0.5 percent early in Tuesday's session, before settling to trade up at $1,454.85 an ounce by 0620 GMT. Palladium also rose after early losses. Meanwhile, spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,315.10 an ounce after gaining slightly overnight. Gold has been boosted recently by escalating violence in Iraq, where Sunni tribes have joined a militant takeover of northern Iraq. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday promised "intense and sustained" U.S. support for Iraq, but said the divided country would only survive if its leaders took urgent steps to bring it together. Investor sentiment towards gold, often seen as an investment-hedge, has improved with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, notching a 2.4 tonne increase in holdings to 785.02 tonnes on Monday. However, physical demand is still weak in major markets China and India as consumers expect prices to fall. PRICES AT 0620 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1315.1 -2.69 -0.2 Spot silver 20.85 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1454.85 3.85 0.27 Spot palladium 822.9 3.6 0.44 Comex gold 1316.2 -2.2 -0.17 Comex silver 20.87 -0.046 -0.22 Euro 1.3599 DXY 80.286 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and Richard Pullin)