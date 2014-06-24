* Gold hits highest since April, silver at 3-month peak * Global equities retreat after disappointing German data * Platinum, palladium up despite South African wage deal * Coming up: US building permits on Wednesday (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 24 Gold rose to a two-month peak on Tuesday as equity market losses and soft German business sentiment data helped bullion build on last week's gains, while platinum climbed on worries of more labor unrest despite a wage deal to end a five-month strike. The yellow metal climbed as investors switched out of equities after Germany's Ifo index of business sentiment fell more than expected in June. Gold later pared gains on encouraging U.S. new home sales and better consumer confidence data. U.S. stocks slipped as earlier gains from economic data faded after the S&P 500 index reached an intraday record. "If stock markets correct further, that would be a factor that would be supportive for the precious metals," Peter Fertig, a consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research, said. Spot gold hit a high of $1,325.90, its highest since April 15. It was up 41 cents at $1,318.12 an ounce by 4:24 p.m. EDT (2024 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $2.90 at $1,321.30 an ounce, with trading volume about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver was up 0.1 percent at $20.86 an ounce, having earlier rose as high as $21.14 - a three-month high. Gold prices have recently been underpinned on geopolitical tensions over increasing violence in Iraq. Investor sentiment towards bullion has shown signs of improvement, with the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust, recording a 2.4-tonne increase in its holdings on Monday to 785.02 tonnes. PLATINUM REBOUNDS Platinum ground metals erased early losses to turn higher as a combination of lingering supply worries and short covering lifted PGM prices. Platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,463.20 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.8 percent to $825.75 an ounce. The world's three biggest platinum firms signed a wage deal with South Africa's AMCU union on Tuesday, but said fallout from a five-month strike made job cuts and restructuring inevitable, setting the scene for more labour turmoil. Traders said the news has been fully factored into the prices of platinum and palladium, which tumbled earlier in June when news of a preliminary wage settlement agreement was reached. James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC, said the producers' focus will be restocking the metals pipelines, which can take up to four to eight weeks, highlighting supply worries. 4:24 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1321.30 2.90 0.2 1314.50 1326.60 113,013 US Silver SEP 21.097 0.133 0.6 20.855 21.225 32,496 US Plat JUL 1471.90 15.30 1.1 1450.40 1476.00 21,907 US Pall SEP 830.40 7.75 0.9 819.45 834.65 3,576 Gold 1318.20 0.41 0.0 1314.10 1325.90 Silver 20.880 0.050 0.2 20.820 21.140 Platinum 1466.30 15.30 1.1 1451.20 1472.00 Palladium 825.75 6.45 0.8 821.00 832.60 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 116,222 150,201 164,073 13.29 -0.09 US Silver 105,913 55,713 56,006 19.39 -0.42 US Platinum 37,850 15,324 12,382 15.41 0.10 US Palladium 3,797 8,865 5,881 20.49 -0.34 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Chris Reese)