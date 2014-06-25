SINGAPORE, June 25 Gold held steady near its
highest level in two months on Wednesday, supported by a drop in
equities and high oil prices, while silver edged back from a
3-month peak.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was little changed at $1,318.04 an ounce by
0000 GMT after rising to $1,325.90 on Tuesday, its strongest
since April 15.
* U.S. gold was at $1,318.80 an ounce, down $2.50.
* Silver, which often tracks gold, dipped to $20.86
an ounce. It had rallied to $21.14 an ounce on Tuesday, its
highest since March 18.
* Singapore is set to announce the launch of a gold futures
contract on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter
said, joining a race in Asia to provide a viable alternative to
the metal's global benchmark which is under regulatory scrutiny.
* The world's three biggest platinum firms signed a wage
deal with South Africa's AMCU union on Tuesday but said that
fallout from a five-month strike made job cuts and restructuring
inevitable, setting the scene for more labour turmoil.
[ID:nL6N0P53WX[
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday as worries about Iraq
drove profit-taking, after encouraging economic data earlier
drove shares to another record high, while sterling tumbled on
doubts whether the Bank of England would allow an interest rate
hike soon.
* The U.S. dollar edged higher on Tuesday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and consumer confidence data
increased expectations of a more hawkish tone from the Federal
Reserve.
* Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported
by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and
expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S.
crude prices dipped slightly.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment July
0645 France Business climate June
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders May
1230 U.S. Q1 GDP Final
1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash June
Precious metals prices 0000 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1318.04 0.44 +0.03 9.39
Spot Silver 20.86 -0.01 -0.05 7.47
Spot Platinum 1463.40 -0.40 -0.03 7.01
Spot Palladium 825.75 -0.55 -0.07 15.81
COMEX GOLD AUG4 1318.80 -2.50 -0.19 9.74 1038
COMEX SILVER JUL4 20.91 -0.13 +0.00 7.95 546
Euro/Dollar 1.3605
Dollar/Yen 101.92
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)