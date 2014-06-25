SINGAPORE, June 25 Gold held steady near its highest level in two months on Wednesday, supported by a drop in equities and high oil prices, while silver edged back from a 3-month peak. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold was little changed at $1,318.04 an ounce by 0000 GMT after rising to $1,325.90 on Tuesday, its strongest since April 15. * U.S. gold was at $1,318.80 an ounce, down $2.50. * Silver, which often tracks gold, dipped to $20.86 an ounce. It had rallied to $21.14 an ounce on Tuesday, its highest since March 18. * Singapore is set to announce the launch of a gold futures contract on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter said, joining a race in Asia to provide a viable alternative to the metal's global benchmark which is under regulatory scrutiny. * The world's three biggest platinum firms signed a wage deal with South Africa's AMCU union on Tuesday but said that fallout from a five-month strike made job cuts and restructuring inevitable, setting the scene for more labour turmoil. [ID:nL6N0P53WX[ * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday as worries about Iraq drove profit-taking, after encouraging economic data earlier drove shares to another record high, while sterling tumbled on doubts whether the Bank of England would allow an interest rate hike soon. * The U.S. dollar edged higher on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and consumer confidence data increased expectations of a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve. * Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S. crude prices dipped slightly. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment July 0645 France Business climate June 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders May 1230 U.S. Q1 GDP Final 1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash June Precious metals prices 0000 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1318.04 0.44 +0.03 9.39 Spot Silver 20.86 -0.01 -0.05 7.47 Spot Platinum 1463.40 -0.40 -0.03 7.01 Spot Palladium 825.75 -0.55 -0.07 15.81 COMEX GOLD AUG4 1318.80 -2.50 -0.19 9.74 1038 COMEX SILVER JUL4 20.91 -0.13 +0.00 7.95 546 Euro/Dollar 1.3605 Dollar/Yen 101.92 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)