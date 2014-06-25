* Silver comes off highest level in 3 months
* China wants bigger influence on global gold market
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods orders May; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds comments from SGE chairman)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 25 Gold fell on Wednesday as
physical buying dried up after prices jumped to their highest
level in two months in the previous session, while silver also
slipped from a three-month top.
Weaker equities sent gold to its highest since mid-April on
Tuesday but the rally fell far short of gains seen on Thursday
last week, when prices rose by the most in nine months on the
U.S. Federal Reserve's lack of commitment to raise interest
rates and violence in the Middle East.
Gold dipped $3.31 an ounce to $1,314.29 by 0638 GMT
after rising to $1,325.90 on Tuesday, its strongest since April
15. It has gained 9 percent so far this year.
"We will now have to see whether gold's advance will
re-accelerate going into the balance of the week, especially now
that the equity markets are looking a shade more wobbly just as
geopolitical tensions continue to simmer," said Edward Meir,
analyst at INTL FCStone.
"But ... the fact that the complex is not building on last
week's gains continues to trouble us."
U.S. gold was at $1,315.10 an ounce, down $6.20.
"People are buying less gold lately, compared with when the
price was below $1,300. After gold crossed $1,300, we saw short
covering but after that, there's not much interest. We heard
some investors may want to sell back at $1,325 or $1,330," said
a physical dealer in Hong Kong.
The dealer was also cautious in his outlook for Singapore
Exchange's planned physically backed gold contract.
The exchange said it will launch a physically deliverable
gold contract to meet demand in Asia. The contract, expected to
be launched in September, is the first wholesale 25 kilobar gold
contract to be offered globally.
"I am not sure if individuals will buy such huge amounts of
gold. I think they prefer smaller quantities," the dealer said.
Apart from Singapore, China and Hong Kong are also launching
gold contracts this year.
China must have a bigger influence on the global gold market
being the top consumer of the precious metal, the head of
state-backed Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) said, as the country
targets establishing its own pricing benchmark.
Among other precious metals, silver, which often
tracks gold, dipped to $20.81 an ounce. It had rallied to $21.14
an ounce on Tuesday, its highest since March 18.
Platinum and palladium were also weaker on
easing concerns over supply as South African mine workers
returned to the Marikana operations of platinum producer Lonmin
after wage deals were signed to end a five-month strike.
In other markets, Asian shares fell on Wednesday, echoing
losses on Wall Street as concerns about escalating violence in
Iraq eclipsed stronger economic data.
Precious metals prices 0638 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1314.29 -3.31 -0.25 9.08
Spot Silver 20.81 -0.06 -0.29 7.21
Spot Platinum 1460.50 -3.30 -0.23 6.80
Spot Palladium 821.75 -4.55 -0.55 15.25
COMEX GOLD AUG4 1315.10 -6.20 -0.47 9.43 24353
COMEX SILVER JUL4 20.85 -0.19 +0.00 7.64 11902
Euro/Dollar 1.3611
Dollar/Yen 101.89
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)