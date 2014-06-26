* Asian shares rise on outlook for low U.S. rates
* Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 26 Gold slipped on Thursday as
stronger equities dented the metal's safe-haven appeal and
investors largely shrugged off weak U.S. economic growth numbers
in favour of more recent data.
The U.S. economy contracted at a much steeper pace in the
first quarter than previously estimated, turning in one of its
worst-ever non-recession performances, but growth already
appears to have rebounded strongly.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,316.60 an ounce by
0640 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session. The
metal was still holding near two-month highs supported by
violence in Iraq.
"A much firmer tone in gold would have been the logical
reaction, as in theory, weaker growth should trigger talk of yet
more quantitative easing," said Edward Meir, analyst at INTL
FCStone, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures.
"But the fact that this did not happen suggests that
investors are figuring that the first quarter is ancient history
by now, with their focus now being on the second quarter and the
balance of the year," Meir said.
The metal was earlier supported by a weaker dollar, which
was languishing near one-month lows against a basket of major
currencies early on Thursday.
Other traders said the metal will continue to see choppy
trading.
"While geopolitical tensions are keeping gold above $1,300,
physical demand and investor interest are muted," said one
trader in Hong Kong, adding that any escalation of tensions in
Iraq and economic data will be the key factors to watch.
Militants attacked one of Iraq's largest air bases and
seized control of several small oilfields on Wednesday as U.S.
special forces troops and intelligence analysts arrived to help
Iraqi security forces counter a mounting Sunni insurgency.
Gold is seen as an investment-hedge during periods of
financial and geopolitical uncertainty.
Among other precious metals, platinum group metals were
steady after tens of thousands of South African platinum miners
returned to work on Wednesday after wage deals ended the longest
and most damaging strike in the country's history.
PRICES AT 0640 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1316.6 -2.4 -0.18
Spot silver 20.94 -0.04 -0.19
Spot platinum 1464.1 -0.3 -0.02
Spot palladium 828.22 -1.28 -0.15
Comex gold 1317.7 -4.9 -0.37
Comex silver 20.98 -0.136 -0.64
Euro 1.3638
DXY 80.153
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)