By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 27 Gold prices ended
little changed on Friday as better-than-expected data on U.S.
consumer sentiment dampened bullion's appeal as a hedge, while
platinum group metals rose on lingering strike worries at South
Africa's state power utility.
Nearly flat U.S. equities and a slightly lower dollar failed
to inspire the yellow metal on Friday, when data showed U.S.
consumer sentiment rose in June as consumers remained optimistic
the sluggish first quarter was due to difficult winter
conditions.
With only one trading day left in the second quarter, gold
is set to climb nearly 3 percent for its second consecutive
quarterly gain. The yellow metal's gain, however, underperformed
rises in other precious metals.
Simmering geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and Iraq have
boosted gold's safe-haven appeal so far this year. Still,
analysts are bearish on gold's outlook because of possible
dollar strength, an equities rally and tame inflation.
"Should geopolitical tensions ease, gold seems vulnerable to
a correction, which is a key reason we expect a return to
fundamentals for gold and for prices to fall," said Christopher
Louney, precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,318.46 an ounce
by 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT), hovering near Tuesday's intraday
high of $1,325.90, its highest level since mid-April.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
up $3 at $1,320 an ounce, with trading volume about 25 percent
below their 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
In terms of quarterly performance, silver was on track for a
7 percent gain in the second quarter, its highest in three
quarters. Platinum is poised to rise 5 percent for its biggest
quarterly gain since the third quarter of 2012, while palladium
is set to climb 9 percent.
Gold prices were underpinned as the situation in Iraq
remained tense overnight after the most influential Shi'ite
cleric in Iraq called on the country's leaders on Friday to
choose a prime minister within the next four days, a dramatic
political intervention that could hasten the end of Nuri
al-Maliki's eight year rule.
Traders warned that bullion could see some additional choppy
trading amid concerns over weak imports in top consumer China
and the discovery of $15 billion of loans tied to falsified gold
deals in the country.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1 percent
to $21.02 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.7 percent to
$1,473.50 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.8 percent at
$838.90 an ounce.
Platinum group metals climbed on news members of South
Africa's largest union NUMSA could down tools in a wildcat
strike at state-power utility Eskom if disputes over
wages and other issues are not resolved.
3:05 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1320.00 3.00 0.2 1313.20 1323.10 92,435
US Silver SEP 21.134 -0.028 -0.1 21.010 21.250 46,231
US Plat JUL 1478.50 8.40 0.6 1468.70 1486.10 3,801
US Pall SEP 842.85 7.05 0.8 835.30 844.00 3,069
Gold 1318.46 0.86 0.1 1313.00 1322.00
Silver 21.020 -0.030 -0.1 20.990 21.180
Platinum 1473.50 10.70 0.7 1468.50 1482.75
Palladium 838.90 6.50 0.8 836.65 841.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 97,469 131,880 164,654 13.22 0.06
US Silver 65,777 68,331 54,449 19.01 -0.08
US Platinum 16,308 17,374 12,159 14.44 0.06
US Palladium 3,191 6,010 5,864 19.61 0.35
