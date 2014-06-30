* Gold up about 6 percent in June * Investors eye ECB meeting on Thursday * Coming up: U.S. construction spending Tuesday (Updates market activities, quarter-end milestones) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, June 30 Gold rose nearly 1 percent to its highest since mid-April on Monday, with bullion posting its second consecutive quarterly gain as heightened geopolitical tensions boosted its safe-haven appeal. The dollar index fell to a six-week low on investor caution ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due Thursday. Traders also cited window dressing, or end-of-quarter buying, by funds to improve the appearance of a portfolio. For the quarter, gold has gained about 3.5 percent after a nearly 7 percent gain in the first quarter, its first two-quarter rise since 2011, as tensions over Ukraine and Iraq lifted its appeal as a hedge. Analysts, however, said improving economic conditions and expected interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve were likely to pressure gold prices in the second half of this year. "Price levels above $1,300 an ounce may provide a selling opportunity as gold's recent gains are unlikely to last over the longer term," said Christopher Louney, a precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital. Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,325.96 an ounce by 2:31 p.m. (1831 GMT) after hitting a two-month high of $1,328.14, its best since April 14. For June, gold rose 6 percent, its biggest increase in four months. U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $2 at $1,322 an ounce, with trading volume about 10 percent below the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Traders said hedge funds and money managers were more likely to take profits in the bullion market. They increased their bullish bets in gold futures and options to the highest since March in the week to June 24, CFTC data showed. Investors also awaited the European Central Bank's meeting later this week for clues on future monetary stimulus strategy before placing any big bets. Among other precious metals, silver, platinum and palladium were all set to post their second straight quarterly gains. Silver added 0.1 percent to $21.03 an ounce, and was up about 7 percent for the quarter, its highest in three quarters. Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,481.50 an ounce, while palladium was up 0.2 percent at $839.95 an ounce. For the quarter, platinum was poised to rise 5 percent for its biggest quarterly gain since the third quarter of 2012, while palladium is set to climb 9 percent. Commerzbank said in a note it expected higher platinum and palladium prices by year-end on a combination of restricted supply in the coming months, strong auto demand and inflows into exchange-traded funds. 2:31 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1322.00 2.00 0.2 1311.00 1329.20 108,319 US Silver SEP 21.056 -0.078 -0.4 20.805 21.140 43,614 US Plat JUL 1481.00 2.50 0.2 1479.10 1485.20 430 US Pall SEP 843.15 0.30 0.0 840.55 848.00 2,796 Gold 1325.96 10.92 0.8 1310.80 1328.14 Silver 21.030 0.020 0.1 20.780 21.070 Platinum 1481.50 9.30 0.6 1477.25 1483.00 Palladium 839.95 1.45 0.2 842.50 845.80 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 114,592 131,880 164,654 13.66 0.44 US Silver 47,414 68,331 54,449 18.52 -0.49 US Platinum 7,574 17,374 12,159 14.04 -0.40 US Palladium 2,841 6,010 5,864 19.61 0.35 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Keiron Henderson, David Evans, Diane Craft and Jeffrey Benkoe)