SINGAPORE, July 2 Gold was trading close to a
three-month peak on Wednesday boosted by a second straight day
of inflows into the top bullion-backed fund, while platinum held
sharp overnight gains to trade at a near 10-month high on supply
worries.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,325.55 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after falling slightly in the previous session.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 5.69 tonnes to
796.39 tonnes on Tuesday.
* The fund is a proxy for market sentiment due to its size,
and flows in and out of the fund tend to impact prices.
* Gold was also supported by safe-haven bids from
geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine.
* Ukrainian forces struck at pro-Russian separatist bases in
eastern regions with air and artillery strikes on Tuesday after
President Petro Poroshenko announced he would not renew a
ceasefire but go on the offensive to rid Ukraine of "parasites".
* Sunnis and Kurds walked out of the first session of Iraq's
new parliament on Tuesday after Shi'ites failed to name a prime
minister to replace Nuri al-Maliki, dimming any prospect of an
early national unity government to save Iraq from collapse.
* Platinum dipped slightly to $1,499.20 after gaining
1.5 percent on Tuesday, when it hit a near 10-month high of
$1,511.00.
* Last week, the world's biggest platinum producers reached
a wage settlement with miners in South Africa after a five-month
long strike. But fears of further labour unrest and possible
restructuring at mines continued to support prices.
* Members of South Africa's largest union NUMSA said members
could down tools in a wildcat strike at state-power utility
Eskom, while more than 220,000 South African engineering and
metal workers launched a strike.
MARKET NEWS
* Stock markets around the world rallied at the start of the
second half of 2014 on Tuesday, propelled by solid U.S. and
Chinese economic data and the notion that central banks will
keep interest rates low for some time.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 U.S. Producer prices May
1215 U.S. ADP national employment June
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index June
1400 U.S. Factory orders May
PRICES AT 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1325.55 0.11 0.01
Spot silver 21 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1499.2 -3.7 -0.25
Spot palladium 850.25 0.45 0.05
Comex gold 1326.4 -0.2 -0.02
Comex silver 21.08 -0.037 -0.18
Euro 1.368
DXY 79.816
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)