SINGAPORE, July 3 Gold was little changed below
a three-month high on Thursday as investors awaited a string of
key data releases later in the day to gauge the strength of the
global economy and the fate of stimulus measures by central
banks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,326.10 an ounce by 0033
GMT, not too far from a 3-month high of $1,332.10 hit earlier in
the week.
* U.S. data on jobs, unemployment and trade in expected on
Thursday, while the outcome of European Central Bank policy
meeting will also be announced.
* Weaker-than-expected data and continued stimulus measures
would keep gold prices supported.
* Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private-sector hiring hit a
1-1/2-year high in June, reinforcing views that momentum was
building to carry the economy through the rest of the year after
a dismal start.
* Collusion among banks in setting the gold price benchmark
was possible but there is no evidence of this, a senior British
regulator said on Wednesday when answering lawmakers' questions
on the trustworthiness of the gold market.
* India's central bank said on Wednesday it has sought
quotes from banks to swap gold in its own vaults for
international-standard gold, aiming to improve the management of
its reserves.
* Platinum was holding close to a 10-month high of
$1,517.50 hit on Wednesday as supplies worries persisted even
after producers in South Africa resumed work after a 5-month
strike.
MARKET NEWS
* Major stock markets held near record highs on Wednesday on
signs of an improving global economy and continued central bank
support, while the dollar and bond yields rose on an upbeat
report on U.S. employment.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI June
0145 China HSBC services PMI June
0755 Germany Markit services PMI June
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI June
0900 Euro zone Retail sales May
1145 Outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls June
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate June
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. International trade May
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI June
PRICES AT 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1326.1 -1.04 -0.08
Spot silver 21.13 0.04 0.19
Spot platinum 1499.75 -1.75 -0.12
Spot palladium 851.5 -0.7 -0.08
Comex gold 1327.1 -3.8 -0.29
Comex silver 21.19 -0.112 -0.53
Euro 1.3654
DXY 79.952
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
