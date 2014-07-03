SINGAPORE, July 3 Gold was little changed below a three-month high on Thursday as investors awaited a string of key data releases later in the day to gauge the strength of the global economy and the fate of stimulus measures by central banks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,326.10 an ounce by 0033 GMT, not too far from a 3-month high of $1,332.10 hit earlier in the week. * U.S. data on jobs, unemployment and trade in expected on Thursday, while the outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting will also be announced. * Weaker-than-expected data and continued stimulus measures would keep gold prices supported. * Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private-sector hiring hit a 1-1/2-year high in June, reinforcing views that momentum was building to carry the economy through the rest of the year after a dismal start. * Collusion among banks in setting the gold price benchmark was possible but there is no evidence of this, a senior British regulator said on Wednesday when answering lawmakers' questions on the trustworthiness of the gold market. * India's central bank said on Wednesday it has sought quotes from banks to swap gold in its own vaults for international-standard gold, aiming to improve the management of its reserves. * Platinum was holding close to a 10-month high of $1,517.50 hit on Wednesday as supplies worries persisted even after producers in South Africa resumed work after a 5-month strike. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Major stock markets held near record highs on Wednesday on signs of an improving global economy and continued central bank support, while the dollar and bond yields rose on an upbeat report on U.S. employment. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI June 0145 China HSBC services PMI June 0755 Germany Markit services PMI June 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI June 0900 Euro zone Retail sales May 1145 Outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls June 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate June 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade May 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI June PRICES AT 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1326.1 -1.04 -0.08 Spot silver 21.13 0.04 0.19 Spot platinum 1499.75 -1.75 -0.12 Spot palladium 851.5 -0.7 -0.08 Comex gold 1327.1 -3.8 -0.29 Comex silver 21.19 -0.112 -0.53 Euro 1.3654 DXY 79.952 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)