SINGAPORE, July 4 Gold was steady on Friday after sharp overnight losses, but the metal was at risk of further declines as strong U.S. jobs data and record highs on Wall Street dented bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,319.65 an ounce at 0034 GMT. The metal fell more than 1 percent to a one-week low of $1,309.64 in the previous session, before recovering slightly to close down 0.6 percent. * U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence the economy was growing briskly heading into the second half of the year. * Safe-haven gold fell as the dollar and stocks rose on the strong data. * With a small increase, gold still looked set to post its fifth straight weekly gain as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine supported prices. * A plan by India's central bank to swap old gold in its vaults for purer metal abroad that it could pledge or sell would have the added benefits of reducing gold imports and easing pressure on the balance of payments. * Chinese gold imports could fall by up to 400 tonnes this year as the government tightens controls on gold financing deals and domestic demand softens, a leading precious metals consultant said on Thursday. * Russia's largest gold producer, Polyus Gold, has launched a price protection programme, which includes gold forward contracts, to boost the certainty in its cash flow and operating margins. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares and the dollar firmed on Friday, catching a lift from U.S. stocks' surge to record highs after the jobs data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany industrial orders May U.S. markets shut for Independence Day holiday PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1319.65 0.16 0.01 Spot silver 21.11 0.02 0.09 Spot platinum 1493.4 -0.6 -0.04 Spot palladium 856.9 2 0.23 Comex gold 1320.5 -0.1 -0.01 Comex silver 21.195 0.058 0.27 Euro 1.3607 DXY 80.21 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)