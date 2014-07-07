SINGAPORE, July 7 Gold edged lower on Monday as its safe-haven appeal was dulled by global equities that were trading close to record highs on strong economic data, while speculation over an earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates also weighed on bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,317.94 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after posting its fifth straight weekly gain on Friday. * Gold has been under pressure since data on Thursday showed U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence of brisk economic growth. * A bullish U.S. jobs report prompted several economists to toy with the idea of bringing forward their forecasts for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, although most held firm, preferring to wait for more data. * Speculators raised net long positions in gold by 22,573 contracts to 136,929 in the week to July 1, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Silver long positions rose by 11,940 contracts to 36,697. * Gold producers will return to net hedging for the first time since 2011 this year, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said. * Among other precious metals, palladium continued to trade near a 13-year high on strong demand from the auto industry where the metal is used in catalytic converters in vehicle engines. * Palladium was boosted by last week's data that U.S. auto sales hit an eight-year high in June, and continued supply worries from major producer South Africa. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * World stocks were enjoying the view at an all-time high on Friday, lifted by a week of strong U.S. economic data and promises from the European Central Bank that cheap money will be sloshing around for years. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output May 0830 Euro zone Sentix index July 1400 U.S. Employment trends June PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1317.94 -2.11 -0.16 Spot silver 21.05 -0.08 -0.38 Spot platinum 1497.75 8.75 0.59 Spot palladium 861.97 2.77 0.32 Comex gold 1319.3 -1.3 -0.1 Comex silver 21.14 0.003 0.01 Euro 1.3585 DXY 80.315 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)