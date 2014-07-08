SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold ticked lower on Tuesday
as investors continued to fret over the possibility of an
earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates, while
palladium was trading near a 13-year high on supply worries.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,317.60 an ounce by
0030 GMT after closing flat in the previous session.
* A strong U.S. jobs report last week spurred speculation
that the Federal Reserve could increase rates soon on the back
of a solid economic recovery. A hike would encourage investors
to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
* Physical demand in top gold consumer Asia has also been
weak as the metal is holding above $1,300. Many are waiting for
a drop in prices before making any purchases.
* Meanwhile, gold is still seeing some safe-haven bids from
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to
798.19 tonnes on Monday.
* Gold producers and consumers are resistant to a wholesale
redesign of the existing price setting benchmark known as the
"fix" despite increasing regulatory focus, a discussion held by
the World Gold Council found on Monday.
* The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre said it would delay
launch of a spot gold contract to the third quarter to ensure
that the technical aspects run smoothly.
* Palladium was trading near a 13-year high of
$868.50 hit on Monday.
* The metal, used in catalytic converters, is boosted by
data last week showing U.S. auto sales at an eight-year high in
June. Worries about the supply of platinum group metals from
major producer South Africa also aided the market.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets fell on Monday after a surprise drop
in German industrial output cooled a rally that sent various
stock indexes to record highs last week.
* The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on
Tuesday having run out of steam near a two-week high.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data May
0645 France Trade data May
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index June
1900 U.S. Consumer credit May
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1317.6 -2.29 -0.17
Spot silver 20.98 -0.06 -0.29
Spot platinum 1488.6 -2.4 -0.16
Spot palladium 864.45 -1.33 -0.15
Comex gold 1318.9 1.9 0.14
Comex silver 21.045 0.031 0.15
Euro 1.3606
DXY 80.207
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)