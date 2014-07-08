SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold ticked lower on Tuesday as investors continued to fret over the possibility of an earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates, while palladium was trading near a 13-year high on supply worries. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,317.60 an ounce by 0030 GMT after closing flat in the previous session. * A strong U.S. jobs report last week spurred speculation that the Federal Reserve could increase rates soon on the back of a solid economic recovery. A hike would encourage investors to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. * Physical demand in top gold consumer Asia has also been weak as the metal is holding above $1,300. Many are waiting for a drop in prices before making any purchases. * Meanwhile, gold is still seeing some safe-haven bids from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to 798.19 tonnes on Monday. * Gold producers and consumers are resistant to a wholesale redesign of the existing price setting benchmark known as the "fix" despite increasing regulatory focus, a discussion held by the World Gold Council found on Monday. * The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre said it would delay launch of a spot gold contract to the third quarter to ensure that the technical aspects run smoothly. * Palladium was trading near a 13-year high of $868.50 hit on Monday. * The metal, used in catalytic converters, is boosted by data last week showing U.S. auto sales at an eight-year high in June. Worries about the supply of platinum group metals from major producer South Africa also aided the market. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets fell on Monday after a surprise drop in German industrial output cooled a rally that sent various stock indexes to record highs last week. * The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on Tuesday having run out of steam near a two-week high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data May 0645 France Trade data May 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index June 1900 U.S. Consumer credit May PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1317.6 -2.29 -0.17 Spot silver 20.98 -0.06 -0.29 Spot platinum 1488.6 -2.4 -0.16 Spot palladium 864.45 -1.33 -0.15 Comex gold 1318.9 1.9 0.14 Comex silver 21.045 0.031 0.15 Euro 1.3606 DXY 80.207 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)