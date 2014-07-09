* Palladium near highest since 2001
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 9 Palladium climbed for a 13th
session on Wednesday to trade near its highest since 2001 on
concerns over supply constraints in major producer South Africa,
while strong demand for the metal from the auto industry also
underpinned prices.
Gold inched up as the world's top bullion fund saw a second
straight day of inflows, even as markets awaited the minutes of
the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting to gauge the U.S.
central bank's outlook for the economy and interest rates.
Prices of platinum group metals (PGMs) have been boosted
this year by a five-month long strike in major producer South
Africa. Though the strike ended last month, there are lingering
supply concerns in the market.
"PGMs have some more upside because the market is not
convinced producers can quickly ramp up output to pre-strike
levels," said a trader in Tokyo.
The trader also said another short strike at Impala
Platinum's Marula mine that ended on Tuesday and a
widespread car industry strike underscored the fickle situation
in South Africa, the top producer of platinum and the No. 2
producer of palladium.
Palladium rose 0.6 percent to $872.60 an ounce by
0634 GMT. It hit a 13-year high of $873.75 on Tuesday. Platinum
rose nearly 1 percent.
The metal, mainly used in autocatalysts, also got a boost
from data last week that showed that U.S. auto sales hit an
eight-year high in June.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,324.66 an ounce
after earlier hitting a one-week top of $1,326, as Asian stocks
extended losses to a one-week low after China's consumer price
inflation cooled slightly more than expected in June.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.09 tonnes to
800.28 tonnes on Tuesday, after gaining 1.8 tonnes on Monday.
Demand for gold was boosted by violence in the Middle East
and Ukraine. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset compared
with riskier assets such as equities.
Bullion investors were also awaiting the minutes of the Fed
policy meeting later today for clues on the timing of a rate
hike. A strong U.S. jobs report last week stoked fears of an
earlier-than-expected rate hike in the world's largest economy.
A hike would encourage investors to withdraw money from
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
PRICES AT 0634 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1324.66 6.06 0.46
Spot silver 21.1 0.1 0.48
Spot platinum 1500.5 13.6 0.91
Spot palladium 872.6 5.4 0.62
Comex gold 1325.9 9.4 0.71
Comex silver 21.175 0.162 0.77
Euro 1.3625
DXY 80.111
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
