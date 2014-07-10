* Gold rises for second straight session * India may cut gold import duty at budget -industry official * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT (Adds Indian budget session, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 10 Gold edged up for a second session on Thursday as the dollar weakened after minutes of the Federal Reserve's recent policy meet gave no indication of when U.S. interest rates will rise. Markets were also waiting to see if India, the world's No.2 gold consumer after China, would ease a record high import duty on the precious metal at the fiscal budget on Thursday. Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,327.40 an ounce by 0646 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session, aided by the dollar that hit a one-week low against a basket of major currencies. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback attractive for holders of other currencies. Gold had come under pressure after last week's strong U.S. jobs report that stoked speculation of an early hike in rates, but the Federal Reserve gave no such indications, according to the minutes from the June meeting. Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. "If gold can break resistance at $1,335, then it can go all the way to $1,380," said a precious metals trader. "The weaker dollar after the Fed minutes is helping." "People are watching India today to see if there will be any cut in import duty, though a reduction is already priced in." India last year took steps to curb gold purchases and imposed a record 10 percent duty on imports in an effort to reduce its high current account deficit. The new government led by Narendra Modi had indicated earlier that they would ease the restrictions, with expectations mounting that an announcement could come on Thursday when the government presents its first fiscal budget. As of 0646 GMT, more than an hour into the budget session in parliament, the Indian finance minister had not mentioned any cut to the gold import duty. A senior official at the country's biggest gold trade group expects India to ease its gold import duty to 6 percent in Thursday's budget, leading to a rise in overseas purchases of the precious metal in the second half. Indian gold imports slid by a fifth last year, so any jump in imports from the country would likely underpin gold prices. Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium continued to gain amid fears over supply issues from major producer South Africa. Palladium rose for a 14th straight session to trade near its highest since February 2001. PRICES AT 0646 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1327.4 1.8 0.14 Spot silver 21.1 0.05 0.24 Spot platinum 1507.3 10.6 0.71 Spot palladium 871.47 3.27 0.38 Comex gold 1328.4 4.1 0.31 Comex silver 21.175 0.107 0.51 Euro 1.3639 DXY 80.045 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)