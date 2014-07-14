* Gold slips after six straight weeks of gains
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 14 Gold slid 1.5 percent on
Monday in its biggest one-day drop in nearly seven weeks on
selling from stop-loss orders and as Asian share markets gained
strength.
Spot gold fell as much as 1.6 percent to $1,317.00 an
ounce, and was at $1,318.11 by 0705 GMT.
U.S. gold futures also fell 1.6 percent, while
silver fell nearly 2 percent.
The sharp decline comes after gold posted its sixth straight
weekly gain last week and after hitting $1,345 - its highest
since March - last Thursday.
"Gold has been under pressure all day as equities have
regained some of last week's losses," said one precious metals
trader.
"There were some stops triggered after U.S. gold futures
breached $1,328, the price at which gold was trading at before
the big move on Thursday," the trader said.
Gold climbed sharply on Thursday as worries about the
financial stability of Portugal's largest listed bank Banco
Espirito Santo hammered equities and stoked fears of an
European banking crisis.
But the fears have now faded, with Asian shares gaining on
Monday as investors put aside concerns about euro zone banks and
looked forward to corporate earnings and a raft of global
economic events.
Another trader said troubles at the Portugal bank were
unlikely to become a widespread European crisis.
Gold is seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets
at times of geopolitical and financial uncertainties. The metal
has managed to stay above $1,300 an ounce in recent weeks on
safe-haven bids arising from tensions in the Middle East and
Ukraine.
Israel appeared to hold off on a threatened escalation of
its week-old Gaza Strip barrage on Monday despite balking at
Western calls for a ceasefire with an equally defiant Hamas.
On Sunday, the Israeli military had warned residents of the
northern border town of Beit Lahiya to leave or risk their lives
when, after nightfall, it planned to intensify air strikes
against suspected Palestinian rocket sites among civilian homes.
Elsewhere, Russia threatened Ukraine on Sunday with
"irreversible consequences" after a man was killed by a shell
fired across the border from Ukraine, an incident Moscow
described in warlike terms as aggression that must be met with a
response.
For this week, markets are eyeing Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's congressional testimony for clues about the U.S.
economy and the timing of expected U.S. central bank interest
rate hikes.
Investors are also eyeing physical buying in Asia, which has
been subdued due to the recent price gains.
"There isn't much demand from India, China or anywhere in
Southeast Asia for the last few weeks," said a dealer in
Singapore. "Unless prices drop sharply in a short period of
time, I don't think we can expect any price support from the
physical markets."
PRICES AT 0705 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1318.11 -19.73 -1.47
Spot silver 21.06 -0.33 -1.54
Spot platinum 1492.74 -14.06 -0.93
Spot palladium 863.7 -6 -0.69
Comex gold 1319.3 -18.1 -1.35
Comex silver 21.13 -0.331 -1.54
Euro 1.3605
DXY 80.217
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
