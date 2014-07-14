* Gold posts biggest one-day drop since early December
* Stocks climb as fears over euro zone banks ease
* No 1 platinum producer says H1 earnings may drop 96 pct
* Coming up: U.S. import-export prices, retail sales Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 14 Gold slid 2.4 percent
on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since early December, as
fading fears over Portugal's banking sector and a gain in U.S.
equities prompted investors to take profits after bullion's
rally to 3-1/2 month highs last week.
Bullion prices were hit by waves of heavy selling when
prices fell below key support at $1,330 and $1,310 an ounce in
U.S. gold futures, triggering massive stop-loss orders, traders
said.
Gold rallied to near $1,350 an ounce last Thursday after
questions about the health of Portugal's top-listed bank sparked
worry that a new euro zone banking crisis might be in the
offing.
"Some of the fears about those headlines have diminished,
and that has given investors who had been riding on gold's
momentum an excuse to take profits," said Jeffrey Sica, chief
investment officer at Sica Wealth, which manages about $1
billion in client assets.
Spot gold was down 2.4 percent at $1,305.50 an ounce
by 2:06 p.m. EDT (1806 GMT), on track for its biggest one-day
loss since Dec. 2. Earlier, gold fell to $1,302.90, the lowest
level since June 19.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
down $30.70 an ounce at $1,306.70.
The pace of trading was frantic, with volume about 60
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Portuguese bond yields fell on Monday after the country's
biggest bank took steps aimed at reassuring investors of its
stability, calming peripheral debt markets after their first
episode of contagion this year.
"Anytime when there is unease in financial markets, people
come back to gold. In the near term, however, investors are more
willing to take profits after safe-haven rallies," said Thomas
Capalbo, precious metals trader at brokerage Newedge.
Also weighing on gold was S&P's rally sparked by the latest
flurry of merger activity and earnings from Citigroup, putting
the U.S. equities benchmark on track to climb for a second
straight session.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 2.5
percent at $20.85 an ounce. Spot platinum fell 1.5
percent to $1,484.75 an ounce, while spot palladium edged
down 0.3 percent to $867.25 an ounce.
Platinum investors digested news that Anglo American
Platinum, the world's biggest platinum producer, said
on Monday its first-half earnings would fall by as much as 96
percent after a five-month strike crippled its operations.
2:06 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1306.70 -30.70 -2.3 1302.20 1340.90 193,499
US Silver SEP 20.914 -0.547 -2.5 20.900 21.530 50,634
US Plat OCT 1493.00 -20.80 -1.4 1492.00 1516.30 11,888
US Pall SEP 872.00 -3.30 -0.4 867.15 874.85 4,030
Gold 1305.50 -32.34 -2.4 1303.40 1339.40
Silver 20.850 -0.540 -2.5 20.870 21.440
Platinum 1484.75 -22.05 -1.5 1490.30 1510.75
Palladium 867.25 -2.45 -0.3 868.00 872.85
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 222,916 139,533 165,659 13.71 0.53
US Silver 54,962 70,064 54,671 18.66 -0.70
US Platinum 12,003 16,400 12,232 15.9 -1.00
US Palladium 4,091 5,360 5,840 19.68 0.07
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Jane Baird, Jason Neely, David Evans and Meredith
Mazzilli)