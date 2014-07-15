SINGAPORE, July 15 Gold was trading close to its lowest in nearly four weeks on Tuesday, struggling to get past sharp overnight losses from profit-taking and hurt by stronger global equities that dented its safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,307.56 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after sliding 2.3 percent on Monday - the metal's biggest one-day drop since December. * Fading fears over Portugal's banking sector and higher equities dented the safe-haven appeal for gold, pushing prices to their lowest since June 19. Heavy selling was triggered on stop-loss orders after prices broke below $1,330 an ounce. * Gold had climbed to a near four-month high of $1,345 last week as troubles at Portugal's top bank rekindled fears over another euro zone banking crisis. * Bullion investors were eyeing developments in the Middle East and Ukraine for any escalation in violence that would create fresh safe-haven demand for gold. * Egypt has proposed a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza that would start on Tuesday, ending a week of cross-border warfare, and be followed by talks to prevent further hostilities. * Ukraine said on Monday that Moscow was once more building up its troops on the joint border and accused Russian army officers of fighting alongside separatists in the east of the country. * Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust - the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund - said its holdings rose 8.68 tonnes to 808.73 tonnes on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar traded near break-even and global equity markets rose on Monday, lifted by Citigroup's earnings and as investors put aside concerns about euro zone banks and took heart in a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment June 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment July 1230 U.S. Import prices June 1230 U.S. Export prices June 1230 U.S. Retail sales June 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing July 1400 U.S. Business inventories May 1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual monetary policy report before the Senate Banking Committee PRICES AT 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1307.56 0.72 0.06 Spot silver 20.87 -0.01 -0.05 Spot platinum 1492.1 4.95 0.33 Spot palladium 868.72 0.77 0.09 Comex gold 1308.7 2 0.15 Comex silver 20.955 0.041 0.2 Euro 1.3619 DXY 80.178 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)