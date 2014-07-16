SINGAPORE, July 16 Gold retained two days of
losses to trade near a four-week low on Wednesday, below $1,300
an ounce, on a stronger dollar and fears that the Federal
Reserve could hike U.S. interest rates sooner than expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,295.76 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after losing 3.3 percent in the last two sessions -
the metal's biggest two-day loss since October.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday U.S. labour markets
are far from healthy and signalled the Fed will keep monetary
policy loose until hiring and wage data show the effects of the
financial crisis are "completely gone".
* However, Yellen said the one thing that might prompt the
central bank to raise rates earlier or faster is if hiring and
wages take off in an unexpected way.
* Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money
from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
* Meanwhile, a strengthening U.S. economy and job market
means the Fed should begin raising interest rates "relatively
soon," Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
said on Tuesday.
* George said by many measures, including a recent rise in
rent and food prices, and strong hiring reports, the Fed should
have already lifted interest rates from the zero level.
* Investors were eyeing demand in the physical markets to
see if the price drop below $1,300 has prompted buying. Physical
demand has been immune to the recent price declines, with major
buyers China and India holding off.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after
bulls latched onto a comment by the Fed Chair on interest rates,
while U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Q2 GDP
0200 China Industrial output June
0200 China Retail sales June
0200 China Urban investment June
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade May
1315 U.S. Industrial output June
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index July
1400 Fed Chair Yellen delivers the semi-annual monetary
policy report before the House Financial Services Committee
PRICES AT 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1295.76 1.66 0.13
Spot silver 20.68 0.03 0.15
Spot platinum 1481.49 5.24 0.35
Spot palladium 865.25 2.25 0.26
Comex gold 1296.7 -0.4 -0.03
Comex silver 20.775 -0.114 -0.55
Euro 1.3566
DXY 80.407
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
