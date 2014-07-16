* Gold rises after biggest two-day loss since October * Bullion finds support near 50-day moving average * Gold fix moved to electronic platform possible * Coming up: U.S. housing starts, jobless claims Thursday (Adds NEW YORK to dateline, second byline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, July 16 Gold rebounded on Wednesday after two consecutive days of sharp losses, but a strong U.S. economic outlook and fears that the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates limited gains for the safe haven. Traders said that bottom-picking after the metal's biggest two-day drop since October underpinned prices. Bullion was also boosted by technical buying after it found support at its 50-day moving average near $1,290 an ounce for a second straight day. "We are seeing some bargain hunting after the losses of the past two days," MKS SA head of trading Afshin Nabavi said. Gold's rally faded after data showed U.S. manufacturing output rose at its fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter, suggesting the economy was regaining enough momentum to lift growth throughout the year. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,296.94 an ounce by 2:16 p.m. EDT (1816 GMT), after losing 3.3 percent in the last two sessions, its biggest two-day loss since Oct 1. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $2.70 at $1,299.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. The metal broke below $1,300 for the first time since June 19 on Tuesday after a Fed report showed its balance sheet would top out at $4.5 trillion when its bond-buying program ends in October - a timeline consistent with what Fed policymakers had said previously.. Gold's gains also fizzled after Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday the central bank is "likely" to start raising interest rates gradually early next year and should begin shrinking its massive balance sheet in October to signal its confidence in the recovery. Market participants now digested news after the London Gold Market Fixing Ltd said it is seeking a third party to take over the administration of a century-old global price benchmark known as the "fix," possibly signalling a move to an electronic platform. Among other precious metals, platinum was up 0.2 percent at $1,478.50 an ounce, while palladium rose 1 percent to $871.83 an ounce and silver gained 0.1 percent to $20.67 an ounce. 2:16 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1299.80 2.70 0.2 1293.50 1304.20 100,119 US Silver SEP 20.775 -0.114 -0.5 20.630 20.880 32,652 US Plat OCT 1485.70 0.70 0.0 1481.00 1492.10 6,235 US Pall SEP 876.75 8.20 0.9 867.00 877.20 3,386 Gold 1296.94 2.84 0.2 1293.60 1303.90 Silver 20.670 0.020 0.1 20.600 20.810 Platinum 1478.50 2.25 0.2 1479.30 1486.50 Palladium 871.83 8.83 1.0 867.50 875.10 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 120,930 150,992 166,329 13.86 0.02 US Silver 34,220 65,786 54,770 18.99 -0.23 US Platinum 6,420 15,019 12,268 16.75 -0.44 US Palladium 3,722 4,461 5,842 21.6 0.58 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Evans and Marguerita Choy)