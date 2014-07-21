* Gold steadies after 0.5 percent drop in previous session
* Markets eye developments in Ukraine, Gaza strip
* Asian stocks edge higher
(Updates prices)
SINGAPORE, July 21 Gold steadied above the
$1,300 an ounce support level on Monday, aided by anticipation
of increased geopolitical risks as the United States began
demanding answers from Russia after a Malaysian plane was downed
in eastern Ukraine.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,311.00 an ounce by
0621 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent on Friday. Trading volumes
were thin as Japanese markets were closed.
The metal jumped 1.4 percent on Thursday when news of the
downed Malaysian plane that killed 298 people on board first
came to light. But investors quickly banked profits the
following day, causing bullion to fall 2 percent for the week,
its first weekly drop in seven.
"Despite the slide in the last session, there is enough
safe-haven demand to keep prices just above $1,300," said one
trader in Singapore.
"There are no signs of tensions subsiding either over the
Malaysian place incident or the Gaza strip, so gold will
continue to see some safe-haven bids."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called
overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down
of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international horror
deepened over the fate of the victims' remains.
Anger is mounting over the plane incident. Australia's prime
minister expressed deep concern that Russian-backed rebels
remained in control of the crash site, saying the site looked
more like a "garden clean-up" than a forensic investigation.
Meanwhile in the Middle East, Hamas's armed wing said on
Sunday it had captured an Israeli soldier, as fighting in Gaza
led to the bloodiest losses in a nearly two-week military
offensive, with some 100 Palestinians and 13 Israeli soldiers
killed.
In a measure of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to 805.14 tonnes on Friday.
Speculators, however, cut bullish bets on gold futures and
options in the week to July 15 for the first time in six weeks
as prices tumbled.
Among other precious metals, palladium was trading
near its highest since 2001 on possible supply worries that
could emanate from stricter sanctions on the top producer of the
metal, Russia.
PRICES AT 0621 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1311 0.6 0.05
Spot silver 20.87 0.04 0.19
Spot platinum 1486.99 5.19 0.35
Spot palladium 877.6 1.2 0.14
Comex gold 1311.6 2.2 0.17
Comex silver 20.945 0.059 0.28
Euro 1.3537
DXY 80.471
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing
by Himani Sarkar and Richard Pullin)