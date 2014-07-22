SINGAPORE, July 22 Gold stabilised near $1,310
an ounce on Tuesday as escalating tensions over conflicts in
Ukraine and the Gaza strip dented global risk appetite and
burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,311.16 an ounce
by 0009 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session.
* The United States, alarmed by escalating civilian
bloodshed in an Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, took a
direct role in efforts to secure a ceasefire on Monday, as the
Palestinian death toll jumped to more than 500.
* Despite growing calls for a halt to two weeks of fighting,
violence raged on. Israel pounded the coastal strip, killing 28
members of a family in one strike, 11 people in an attack on a
high-rise building and four in the shelling of a hospital,
medics said.
* Meanwhile in Ukraine, tensions continued to run high even
as the remains of some of the nearly 300 victims of the Malaysia
Airlines plane downed over Ukraine were making their way to the
Netherlands on Tuesday.
* Western governments have threatened Russia with stiffer
penalties for what they say is its backing of pro-Russian
militia who, their evidence suggests, shot the plane down,
killing 298 people.
* Investors sold some positions in bullion after the metal
snapped a six-week winning streak last week. SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 1.8 tonnes to 803.34 tonnes on Monday.
* Markets are also eyeing upcoming data from the United
States, to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on
the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
* World number-one platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
is to sell a swathe of its most labour-intensive South
African mines after a five-month strike shattered its hopes of
ever making them profitable.
MARKET NEWS
* Major global stock markets fell and bond prices rallied on
Monday as worries over conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine
raised uncertainty for investors.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. CPI mm Jun
1230 U.S. CPI yy Jun
1300 U.S. Monthly home price mm May
1300 U.S. Monthly home price yy May
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jun
PRICES AT 0009 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1311.16 -0.43 -0.03
Spot silver 20.88 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1481.25 -0.35 -0.02
Spot palladium 871.5 -2.5 -0.29
Comex gold 1311.9 -2 -0.15
Comex silver 20.955 -0.057 -0.27
Euro 1.3522
DXY 80.571
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)