* Asian physical demand lags
* Rising stock markets offset world political tensions
* Coming up: US new home sales, jobless claims Thurs
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 23 Gold fell for a
second day on Wednesday as gains in U.S. equities and dearth of
new developments from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East
prompted investors take profits.
Sluggish physical demand in Asia in the seasonally quiet
summer period is also weakening support for any price rally,
dealers said.
Spot gold has traded within its narrowest monthly range in
nearly five years so far in July, as strong equity markets
divert investment interest from gold.
Bullion prices initially rose on worries about geopolitical
tensions, but later gave up those gains and found support at its
100-day moving average, an important threshold for technical
traders, near $1,303 an ounce.
James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC, said
that gold prices in the near term will likely be technically
driven because of a lack of U.S. economic news releases and the
summer doldrums when many traders are on vacation.
"Gold prices may remain on the defensive in the near-term
and a break below the 100-day moving average for gold may
introduce selling by momentum investors," said Steel.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,304.55 an ounce
by 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
down $1.60 an ounce at $1,304.70, with trading volume about 30
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was
unchanged from Tuesday's close at $20.88 an ounce. Spot platinum
slipped 0.2 percent to $1,476.20 an ounce, while spot
palladium was down 0.2 percent at $868.43 an ounce.
Data released on Tuesday showed palladium shipments from top
producer Russia to Switzerland, a major refining and trading
hub, dropped in June after rising sharply in the previous two
months.
Barclays Capital said in a note that it does not expect a
return to the consistently elevated shipments of most of the
past decade, as the U.K. bank still expects a sizable deficit
for the palladium market and Russian state stock releases to be
limited.
Palladium prices hit 13-year highs this month, in part due
to concerns that supply of the metal from Russia may be
threatened by its stand-off with the West over Ukraine.
