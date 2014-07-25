* Gold holds overnight losses to trade near 5-week low * Strong U.S. jobs data, China PMI dent safe-haven demand (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 25 Gold retained sharp overnight losses to trade near a five-week low on Friday and was headed for a second straight week of losses, as strong global economic data offset the metal's safe-haven appeal. Gold's decline despite simmering tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine does not bode well for prices in the near term, especially at a time when physical demand in Asia is sluggish. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,291.60 an ounce by 0634 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent on Thursday. The metal hit $1,287.46 in the previous session - its lowest since June 19 - before recovering slightly. Gold has lost 1.4 percent of its value this week. Silver, platinum and palladium were also headed for weekly losses. "The next key level to watch is the 200-day moving average near $1,286," said one trader in Sydney. "If we break that, gold is likely to see more losses." Bullion came under pressure after data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly 8-1/2 years last week, suggesting the labour market recovery was gaining traction. In China, factory activity expanded at its fastest in 18 months in July, boosting global equities. "Positive economic data put a dampener on the gold market, as risk assets caught a bid and safe-haven buying dried up," ANZ analysts said in a note. Gold had managed to stay above $1,300 an ounce for most of this week as violence continued over the Gaza strip, and tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine remained high. But sentiment has been hit after strong data, with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, seeing an outflow of 3.6 tonnes on Thursday - the biggest one-day drop in more than a month. In the physical market, buying picked up slightly in the previous session as prices dipped below $1,300, but demand was still much weaker than what was seen last year. Data on Thursday showed that China's net overseas gold purchases through key conduit Hong Kong fell to a 17-month low in June as a weaker yuan curbed demand from the world's biggest bullion consumer and as direct imports via the mainland flourished. PRICES AT 0634 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1291.6 -1.4 -0.11 Spot silver 20.4 0.09 0.44 Spot platinum 1466.5 4 0.27 Spot palladium 870.07 3.17 0.37 Comex gold 1292.8 2 0.15 Comex silver 20.49 0.075 0.37 Euro 1.3474 DXY 80.807 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)