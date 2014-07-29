SINGAPORE, July 29 Gold was little changed above $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, with investors waiting for cues from U.S. jobs data and a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,304.11 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold was up $1 at $1,304.30. * Gold, seen as a safe-haven asset, has benefited from tensions between the West and Russia. U.S. and European leaders agreed on Monday to impose wider sanctions on Russia's financial, defence and energy sectors. * The new sanctions are aimed at increasing the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Malaysian airliner was shot down over territory held by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine. * Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday of a protracted war in Gaza, dashing any hopes of a swift end to the three-week conflict as Palestinian fighters launched an audacious cross-border raid. * The Federal Reserve will make a statement on Wednesday at the end of its two-day policy meeting, with markets watching for clues as to when the U.S. central bank will begin increasing interest rates. * Key economic data, including U.S. non-farm payrolls and gross domestic product figures, also comes out this week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * World stock markets were little changed on Monday while the U.S. dollar traded mostly flat against a basket of major currencies ahead of key U.S. economic reports and events this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices June 1300 U.S. S&P/CaseShiller housing index May 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July 1430 U.S. Texas services sector outlook July Fed's two-day policy meeting begins PRICES AT 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1304.11 0.12 0.01 Spot silver 20.54 -0.04 -0.19 Spot platinum 1482.25 2.55 0.17 Spot palladium 877.75 -2.05 -0.23 Comex gold 1304.3 1 0.08 Comex silver 20.625 0.058 0.28 Euro 1.3439 DXY 80.994 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)