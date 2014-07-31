SINGAPORE, July 31 Gold held overnight losses to
trade below $1,300 an ounce on Thursday and looked likely to
extend declines to a fourth day as optimism over U.S. economic
growth curbed safe-haven appetite for the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,295.20 an ounce by 0021
GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday reaffirmed it was in no
rush to raise interest rates, even as it upgraded its assessment
of the U.S. economy and expressed some comfort that inflation
was moving up toward its target.
* After a two-day meeting, Fed policymakers took note of
both faster economic growth and a decline in the unemployment
rate, but expressed concern about remaining slack in the labor
market.
* Data on Wednesday also showed that the U.S. economy
rebounded sharply in the second quarter as consumers stepped up
spending and businesses restocked. Gross domestic product
expanded at a 4 percent annual rate after shrinking at a revised
2.1 percent pace in the first quarter.
* Investors will now turn their attention to U.S. jobs data
due on Friday.
* Geopolitical developments were also eyed, as Israeli
shelling killed at least 15 Palestinians sheltering in a
U.N.-run school and another 17 near a street market on
Wednesday, with no ceasefire in sight after more than three
weeks of fighting.
* Russia fought back over new U.S. and EU sanctions imposed
over Ukraine even as G7 leaders warned of further steps, while
Ukraine's government accused pro-Russian rebels of placing land
mines near the site of a crashed Malaysian airliner to prevent a
proper investigation.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held gains against a basket of major currencies
while U.S. Treasuries yields surged on Wednesday after the Fed
raised its assessment of the U.S. economy while reiterating it
is in no hurry to increase interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales June
0645 France Consumer spending June
0645 France Producer prices June
0755 Germany Unemployment rate July
0900 Euro zone Inflation July
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate June
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI July
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1295.2 0.5 0.04
Spot silver 20.55 -0.04 -0.19
Spot platinum 1472.75 -0.15 -0.01
Spot palladium 877.55 1.55 0.18
Comex gold 1295.1 0.2 0.02
Comex silver 20.62 0.023 0.11
Euro 1.3397
DXY 81.401
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)