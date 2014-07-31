* Gold set for second monthly drop in three
* Prices weighed by stronger than expected U.S. GDP
* Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 31 Gold held steady below $1,300
an ounce on Thursday, headed for its second monthly drop in
three, as optimism over U.S. economic growth curbed safe-haven
appetite for the metal.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday upgraded its assessment of
the U.S. economy, although it also reaffirmed that it was in no
rush to raise interest rates.
Data on Wednesday also showed that the U.S. economy has
rebounded sharply, with the gross domestic product expanding at
a 4 percent annual rate in the second quarter, after shrinking
at a revised 2.1 percent pace in the first.
Spot gold was flat at $1,294.10 an ounce by 0614 GMT,
after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session. It is headed
for a 2.5 percent drop for the month.
"If data out of the United States continues to beat
expectations, gold will come under further long liquidation,"
Swiss precious metals trader MKS Group said in a note.
"Technically, gold looks likely to continue to be range
bound with the downside looking the most vulnerable."
Gold is poised to break support at $1,292 and fall further
to $1,284, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci
projection analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao.
Investors turned their attention to U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data due on Friday, while also keeping an eye on weekly jobless
claims expected later on Thursday.
U.S. data is being watched closely by financial markets to
gauge the strength of the world's largest economy and discern
further clues to how the Fed may act.
Geopolitical developments were also eyed, although conflicts
in the Middle East and between Russian and Ukraine were having
limited impact on markets on Thursday.
Israeli shelling killed at least 15 Palestinians sheltering
in a U.N.-run school and another 17 near a street market on
Wednesday, with no ceasefire in sight after more than three
weeks of fighting.
Russia fought back over new U.S. and EU sanctions imposed
over Ukraine even as G7 leaders warned of further steps, while
Ukraine's government accused pro-Russia rebels of placing land
mines near the site of a crashed Malaysian airliner to prevent a
proper investigation.
Geopolitical tensions often boost gold, which is seen as an
alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities.
PRICES AT 0614 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1294.1 -0.6 -0.05
Spot silver 20.55 -0.04 -0.19
Spot platinum 1469.2 -3.7 -0.25
Spot palladium 876.9 0.9 0.1
Comex gold 1294.1 -0.8 -0.06
Comex silver 20.63 0.033 0.16
Euro 1.3394
DXY 81.404
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)