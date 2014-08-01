SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Gold was stuck near a six-week low on Friday and headed for a third straight weekly loss, as U.S. economic optimism offset any safe-haven demand from geopolitical tensions and lower equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,282.79 an ounce by 0017 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session. It hit $1,280.76 on Thursday - its lowest since June 19. * Gold was on track for a 2 percent fall for the week, after posting its sharpest monthly drop of the year in July. * The metal was hurt by data on Thursday that showed that U.S. labour costs recorded their biggest gain in more than 5-1/2 years in the second quarter, bolstering the economy's outlook. A strong economy blunts gold's appeal as an alternative to riskier assets such as equities. * Investors were now awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to for further clues about the economy, even as they were keeping an eye on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. * Support for gold from the physical markets was also weak. U.S. gold coin sales fell about 40 percent in July from a month ago, as solid performance in the world's biggest economy more than curbed bullion demand. * Chinese gold jewellery demand fell for the first time in eight years in the second quarter and could drop as much as 20 percent in the full year, a leading precious metals consultancy said. * India is scrambling to crack down on a new gold smuggling tactic that it fears could accelerate a flood of illegal imports of the precious metal into the world's second-biggest buyer. * Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers dipped to an average volume of 17.9 million ounces a day last month, down 5.5 percent from May's figure, the London Bullion Market Association said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets tumbled on Thursday, hurt by ongoing tensions with Russia and Argentina's second default in 12 years, while the U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies for its strongest monthly gain in over a year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI July 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final July 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI July 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI July 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI July 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls July 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate July 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI July 1400 U.S. Construction spending June PRICES AT 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1282.79 0.7 0.05 Spot silver 20.35 0 0 Spot platinum 1455.91 1.51 0.1 Spot palladium 869.25 2.55 0.29 Comex gold 1282.8 1.5 0.12 Comex silver 20.4 -0.012 -0.06 Euro 1.3388 DXY 81.457 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)