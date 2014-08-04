SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Gold was well-supported above
$1,290 an ounce on Monday as surprisingly weak U.S jobs data
diminished fears the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
soon, and as weaker stocks prompted some safe-haven bids.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,293.06 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Friday following
the weak U.S. data. U.S. gold was also holding steady at
$1,294.40.
* Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth slowed in July and
the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, pointing to slack in
the labour market. Nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 last
month, while economists had expected a 233,000 gain.
* The data supports Fed' view that a significant labour
market slack remained, signalling the need for patience on the
rate front.
* A majority of Wall Street's top bond firms see no move by
the Fed to raise interest rates before the second half of next
year, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets on
gold futures and options as the yellow metal's prices fell in
the week to July 29, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said on Friday.
* Violence and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and
Ukraine also supported gold, which is seen as an alternative
investment to riskier assets such as equities.
* Global equities markets dropped for a fourth day on
Friday, hurt by worries about Argentina's debt problems and weak
jobs data.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar got off to a calm start on Monday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a month after a
batch of economic data led markets to push back expectations for
the start of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Aug
0900 Euro zone Producer prices June
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index July
1400 U.S. Employment trends July
PRICES AT 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1293.06 -0.54 -0.04
Spot silver 20.32 0.04 0.2
Spot platinum 1458 3.2 0.22
Spot palladium 860.25 -1.65 -0.19
Comex gold 1294.4 -0.4 -0.03
Comex silver 20.35 -0.021 -0.1
Euro 1.3427
DXY 81.3
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
