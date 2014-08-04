* Geopolitical tensions also support prices * Gold rose almost 1 percent on Friday * Physical demand muted; Chinese premiums steady (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Gold found good support above $1,290 an ounce on Monday as surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data diminished fears that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon, and as weaker stocks prompted some safe-haven bids. Data on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth slowed in July and the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, pointing to slack in the labour market. Nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 last month, while economists had expected a 233,000 gain. The data supports the Fed's view that a sharp drop in the unemployment rate over the last year has masked substantial weakness in the labour market, signalling the need to keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels well into next year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,294 an ounce by 0643 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Friday following the weak U.S. data. "The surprising weakness in the jobs data on Friday lessens speculation that the Fed will increase rates soon as it shows that the labour market recovery is not going to be very smooth," said one trader in Hong Kong. "Gold could trade at between $1,280 and $1,320 in the near term supported by the dollar weakness and geopolitical tensions." The U.S. dollar suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a month on Friday after the weak data. Global equity markets were pressured due to concerns over geopolitical tensions and Argentina's debt default. Gold, seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities, is seeing some safe-haven bids on escalating violence in the Middle East and Ukraine. Israel said it would unilaterally hold fire in most of the Gaza Strip on Monday but tensions remained high at the apparent Israeli shelling on Sunday of a U.N.-run shelter that killed 10 people. Pro-Russian separatists battled on Sunday to keep advancing Ukrainian government forces at bay in heavy fighting on the outskirts of Donetsk, the rebels' main stronghold in eastern Ukraine. In the physical markets, buying remained subdued in the seasonally quiet summer period, even as many consumers expected prices to drop further. In top buyer China, local premiums to the global benchmark were steady near $3 an ounce, down sharply from over $20 earlier this year. Premiums in other parts of Asia have also largely remained steady over the past several weeks. PRICES AT 0643 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1294 0.4 0.03 Spot silver 20.41 0.13 0.64 Spot platinum 1460.25 5.45 0.37 Spot palladium 864.22 2.32 0.27 Comex gold 1294.9 0.1 0.01 Comex silver 20.44 0.069 0.34 Euro 1.3425 DXY 81.325 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Michael Perry, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Biju Dwarakanath)