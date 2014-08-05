* SPDR fund sees outflow of 1.79 tonnes * Perth Mint gold, silver sales drop to 3-month low * Coming up: US factory orders, ISM-non manufacturing PMI (Adds China PMI, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Gold inched higher on Tuesday on safe-haven demand spurred by a weak Chinese economic survey, but the metal was held below $1,300 an ounce by a strong dollar and the first outflow in more than a week from the world's top bullion fund. Growth in China's service sector slowed sharply in July to its lowest level in nearly nine years, a private sector survey showed, hurting Asian stocks and boosting gold, which is seen as an alternative to riskier assets such as equities. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,291.90 an ounce by 0630 GMT, after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold was up about $4 at $1,292.50. The dollar came under some pressure on Tuesday from a fall in U.S. bond yields but it held near a 10-1/2-month peak, making dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. "While many geopolitical hotspots are on the boil, none have managed to keep any sort of bid underneath gold for long," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said. "We suspect that while political outbreaks provide the occasional jolt, it is the economic crises that seem to have more long-lasting impact. Over the course of August, we see prices trading between $1,260 and $1,320." Gold has recently been hurt by U.S. economic data as a strong recovery could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, diminishing the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion. Markets were waiting for data on factory orders and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI on Tuesday for further clues about the U.S. economy. Data last week was mixed, with second-quarter gross domestic product rebounding sharply but jobs growth in July slowing down. In a measure of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to 800.05 tonnes on Monday, the first drop since July 24. Gold failed to receive strong safe-haven bids as Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed on Monday to an Egyptian-proposed ceasefire to end four weeks of fighting in the Gaza Strip. The physical markets have also failed to provide strong support as buying interest has been sluggish globally. Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver dropped to a three-month low in July as increasing optimism about the global economy curbed appetite for bullion, according to the most recent data on its website. PRICES AT 0630 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1291.9 3.86 0.3 Spot silver 20.22 0.06 0.3 Spot platinum 1460.25 7.75 0.53 Spot palladium 855.5 5.1 0.6 Comex gold 1292.5 3.6 0.28 Comex silver 20.25 0.017 0.08 Euro 1.3421 DXY 81.314 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Alan Raybould)