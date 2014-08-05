* Russia to pressure Ukraine or invade -Polish minister

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 5 Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a tumble in U.S. equities and worries about escalation of military action in eastern Ukraine helped bullion recover earlier losses driven by bullish U.S. economic data.

Bullion prices turned higher after Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Russia has gathered military forces at the border with Ukraine either to put pressure on the neighboring country or to enter it.

Wall Street fell sharply on the news, with the broad-based S&P 500 index falling about 1 percent.

"Gold is getting a boost as the S&P is now sliding after yesterday's rebound," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals trader at brokerage Newedge. "And gold's drop earlier to $1,280 provided a buying opportunity."

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,289.94 an ounce by 3:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT).

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery underperformed spot prices, settling down $3.60 at $1,285.30 an ounce.

The metal initially fell after a report showed new orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected in June as demand increased across the board. Recent U.S. data pointing to strengthening economic activity has weighed on gold's appeal as a hedge for investors..

In the retail gold market, private-investor sentiment toward the metal in July recovered from the previous month's four-year low on rising geopolitical tensions, said a survey by online precious metals market BullionVault.

The Gold Investor Index, which measures the balance of customers adding to gold holdings over those reducing them, climbed to 51.9 in July from 51.2 in June. A reading of 50 signals an equal number of net gold buyers and sellers

In a measure of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to 800.05 tonnes on Monday.

In coin sales, Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver dropped to a three-month low in July, according to the most recent data on its website.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 1.8 percent to $19.81 an ounce, having earlier reached $19.71, the lowest since June 18.

Platinum eased 0.2 percent to $1,449.50 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.6 percent to $845 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Mark Potter and Steve Orlofsky)