SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Gold was off to a muted start
on Monday as equity markets firmed, but the safe-haven metal
held above $1,300 an ounce as the geopolitical situation in the
Middle East remained tense.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,308.20 an ounce by 0038
GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $1,322.60 on Friday.
U.S. gold slipped $1 to $1,310.
* Asian stocks rose in early trade on Monday following Wall
Street's rally as Moscow said it had finished military exercises
in southern Russia, which the United States had criticized.
* However, tensions remained high over the weekend.
Artillery shells slammed into the outskirts of the Ukrainian
city of Donetsk on Sunday as government forces tightened the
noose around the rebel-held redoubt and called on pro-Russian
separatists to surrender.
* In the Middle East, special forces loyal to Iraqi Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki were deployed in strategic areas of
Baghdad on Sunday night after he delivered a tough speech
indicating he would not cave in to pressure to drop a bid for a
third term, police sources said.
* The United States conducted a third day of air strikes on
Sunday in Iraq against the Islamic State insurgent group.
* Despite the geopolitical tensions, bullion investors
continued to be worry over a possible tightening in U.S.
monetary policy and weak physical demand.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets on
gold futures and options as the yellow metal's prices fell in
the week to Aug. 5, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to
795.86 tonnes on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen nursed losses early on Monday after coming under
pressure late last week as a slight easing of geopolitical
tensions dampened demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index July
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1308.2 -1.14 -0.09
Spot silver 19.83 -0.08 -0.4
Spot platinum 1469.8 -2.6 -0.18
Spot palladium 855.65 -2.55 -0.3
Comex gold 1310 -1 -0.08
Comex silver 19.87 -0.071 -0.36
Euro 1.3405
DXY 81.418
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)