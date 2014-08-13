SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Gold was well-supported above
$1,300 an ounce on Wednesday as weak investor morale in Germany
and fears over the economic impact on Europe from the crisis in
Ukraine prompted investors to seek safety in bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,308.49 an ounce by 0035
GMT. U.S. gold slipped about $1 to $1,309.70.
* German analyst and investor morale plunged in August to
its lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years as the crisis in
Ukraine took its toll, suggesting that Europe's largest economy
is running out of steam.
* Stocks and the euro were hit by the data, as markets
fretted over the impact that sanctions against Russia on
Germany, Europe's largest economy.
* A Russian convoy of trucks carrying tonnes of humanitarian
aid left on Tuesday for eastern Ukraine, even as Kiev and
Western governments warned Moscow against any attempt to turn
the operation into a military intervention by stealth.
* Tensions in the Middle East also boosted gold's appeal as
an alternative investment. The Obama administration has sent
about 130 additional military personnel to Iraq, U.S Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to
help Iraq contain the threat posed by hardline militants from
the Islamic State.
* Talks to end a month-long war between Israel and Gaza
militants are "difficult", Palestinian delegates said, while
Israeli officials said no progress had been made so far and
fighting could soon resume.
MARKET NEWS
* Brent crude oil hit a 13-month low on Tuesday as ample
North American production outweighed concern over supply from
the Middle East, while stocks and the euro were pressured by the
plunging investor morale in Germany.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 China Urban investment July
0530 China Industrial output July
0530 China Retail sales July
0600 Germany Wholesale price index July
0900 Euro zone Industrial production June
1230 U.S. Retail sales July
1400 U.S. Business inventories June
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1308.49 0.15 0.01
Spot silver 19.92 0.07 0.35
Spot platinum 1460.5 -1.2 -0.08
Spot palladium 874.25 1.45 0.17
Comex gold 1309.7 -0.9 -0.07
Comex silver 19.935 0.03 0.15
Euro 1.3365
DXY 81.523
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
