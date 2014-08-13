* U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in July * COMEX gold stocks rise to highest since March 2013 * U.S. Mint to use new silver benchmark for coin sales * Coming up: U.S. import, export prices Thursday (Updates market activity, adds NEW YORK to dateline, second byline) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 13 Gold rose on Wednesday after soft retail sales pointed to some loss of momentum in the U.S. economy, reducing fears among bullion investors that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The metal, however, remained in a narrow range, as signs that tensions in Ukraine and Iraq may be easing helped stock markets in Europe and the United States. The Commerce Department said retail sales were virtually unchanged in July, in part because of a second straight month of declines in receipts at auto dealers. July's reading was the weakest since January. Analysts said that the yellow metal is likely to remain rangebound in the near term barring a dramatic change in the global economic outlook and geopolitical tensions. "We saw a move upwards after the retail sales data, which is now correcting," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said. "We don't see any data coming up, or any other news, which is really going to shake gold out of its trading band." Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,312.60 an ounce by 2:35 p.m. EDT (1835 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $3.90 at $1,314.50, with trading volume about 40 percent below the 30-day average. The metal has firmly held, however, within this month's $45 trading range. Positive U.S. economic data, including second-quarter economic growth and wage increases, has sparked speculation that the Fed could raise interest rates sooner than expected, which could dampen gold's appeal as a hedge. Gold exchange-traded funds - popular investment vehicles that issue securities backed by physical metal - reported inflows on Tuesday, Reuters data showed, suggesting some investor appetite for the metal. Demand in major consumer China remained muted. A lack of robust physical demand could make it hard to sustain rallies and may also mean there is little support if prices drop. As a reflection of weak Asian bullion consumption, gold stocks held at U.S. exchange warehouses have shot to their highest since March 2013, keeping a lid on prices. In precious metals benchmarking news, the U.S. Mint said on Wednesday it will adopt the new "London Silver Price" benchmark for its coin sales, silver purchases and price management programs following the end of the 117-year-old "silver fixing" mechanism. Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.2 percent at $19.81 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $1,460.80 an ounce, while palladium gained 0.5 percent to $877.20 an ounce. 2:35 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1314.50 3.90 0.3 1306.00 1316.40 92,887 US Silver SEP 19.845 -0.060 -0.3 19.705 20.085 45,915 US Plat OCT 1469.90 -2.30 -0.2 1463.50 1477.30 6,247 US Pall SEP 881.60 3.60 0.4 875.00 882.95 3,529 Gold 1312.60 4.26 0.3 1304.90 1315.10 Silver 19.810 -0.040 -0.2 19.720 20.070 Platinum 1460.80 -0.90 -0.1 1462.50 1473.00 Palladium 877.20 4.40 0.5 876.50 880.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 99,352 165,762 157,651 14.67 0.26 US Silver 60,113 48,268 58,003 18.35 0.49 US Platinum 6,340 8,584 12,422 12.79 0.98 US Palladium 4,631 5,443 5,682 18.9 -0.36 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Pravin Char and David Evans)