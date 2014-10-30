SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Gold was languishing near a three-week low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its bond-buying stimulus programme and expressed confidence in the economic recovery, dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,212.60 an ounce by 0031 GMT. In the previous session, gold fell to $1,208.26 - its lowest since Oct. 8, before closing down 1.3 percent. * U.S. gold futures slid about 1 percent to $1,212.80 on Thursday, tracking losses in spot gold. * The Fed on Wednesday ended its monthly bond purchase programme and dropped a characterization of U.S. labour market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's prospects. * In a statement after a two-day meeting, the central bank largely dismissed recent financial market volatility, dimming growth in Europe and a weak inflation outlook as unlikely to undercut progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals. * Gold, often seen as an alternative investment during economic and financial uncertainties, fell on fears that the vote of confidence in the recovery could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates soon. Bullion, as a non-interest-bearing asset, could take a hit when higher rates are in place. * The U.S. dollar surged higher on Wednesday after the Fed statement, also hurting gold. * In a reflection of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.16 percent to 742.40 tonnes on Wednesday - a six-year low. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks dipped and the dollar hovered at three-week highs versus the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its quantitative easing programme as expected, but laced its economic assessment with a tinge of optimism. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1230 U.S. GDP Q3 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct PRICES AT 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1212.6 1.06 0.09 Spot silver 17.1 0.06 0.35 Spot platinum 1251.74 -2.06 -0.16 Spot palladium 787.5 -2.2 -0.28 Comex gold 1212.8 -12.1 -0.99 Comex silver 17.1 -0.164 -0.95 Euro 1.2624 DXY 86.095 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)