SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Gold and silver extended sharp
losses on Monday to trade near their lowest in four years, with
a stronger U.S. dollar and possible technical selling likely to
keep them under pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 0.7 percent to $1,165.20 an
ounce by 0038 GMT, stretching its decline into a fourth straight
session. It fell to its lowest since July 2010 at $1,161.25 on
Friday, before closing down 2 percent.
* Silver was trading near 2010 lows of $15.76 an
ounce reached in the previous session.
* Precious metals took a beating on Friday after the Bank of
Japan's surprise decision to boost its already huge bond-buying
stimulus, in a stark admission that economic growth and
inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales
tax hike in April.
* The move prompted the yen to fall to a seven-year low
against the dollar. The dollar index, a measure of
strength against a basket of major currencies, hit a four-year
peak on Friday.
* A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies, while also dimming the yellow metal's
appeal as a hedge.
* Gold fell through key support at $1,180 an ounce on
Friday, sparking fears of a further sell-off.
* Spot gold prices are on the verge of sinking below $1,000
per ounce into triple-digit territory for the first time in five
years, technical analysts said.
* The prospect of higher rates in the United States has also
hurt gold recently along with strong economic data. Gold is a
non-interest-bearing asset.
* Outflows from SPDR Gold Trust - the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund - and weak Asian demand have
added pressure to gold prices. Holdings of the fund are near a
six-year low.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish long
position in gold in the week up to Oct. 28, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
* The U.S. Mint sold 67,500 ounces of American Eagle gold
coins in October, up 21.6 percent from the previous month.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar touched seven-year peaks versus the yen on
Monday as markets basked in the afterglow of the BOJ's surprise
stimulus push and looked forward to at least a hint of fresh
action from European policy makers this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Oct
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Oct
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct
1500 U.S. Construction spending Sep
1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Oct
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1165.2 -8.72 -0.74
Spot silver 15.9 -0.24 -1.49
Spot platinum 1224.25 -4.25 -0.35
Spot palladium 790.75 2.55 0.32
Comex gold 1165.3 -6.3 -0.54
Comex silver 15.92 -0.186 -1.15
Euro 1.2501
DXY 87.087
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)