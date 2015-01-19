SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Gold held close to a
four-month high on Monday as uncertainty in global markets
pushed investors towards the safe-haven metal, with the focus
this week on the European Central Bank's policy meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was firm at $1,278.21 an ounce by 0046
GMT, near a four-month high of $1,281.50 reached on Friday.
* The metal gained nearly 5 percent last week after
Switzerland unexpectedly abandoned a cap on the franc.
* Dealers assumed that the Swiss National Bank had moved
with the knowledge that the European Central Bank would take the
plunge into full scale quantitative easing at its policy meeting
on Jan. 22.
* The euro flirted with 11-year lows early on Monday as
investors braced for the ECB to take its boldest steps yet to
combat deflation and revive the euro zone economy.
* Sources have told Reuters the ECB may adopt a hybrid
approach - buying debt and sharing some of the risk across the
euro zone while national central banks make separate purchases
of their own.
* Volatility before the ECB meeting could see gold add to
gains this week, but moves could be in a tight range on Monday
with the U.S. markets shut for a holiday.
* In a sign of increasing investor confidence in the metal,
speculators raised their net long position in gold for the third
straight week ending Jan. 13, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
* Also, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.92 percent to
730.89 tonnes on Friday.
* That is the fund's biggest daily percentage jump since May
2010. Total holdings, however, were not very far from a six-year
low.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets were looking to edge higher on Monday,
though anxious investors were wary of being disappointed yet
again by economic news from China and policy stimulus in the
euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Euro zone Current account Nov
Euro zone Net investment flow Nov
PRICES AT 0046 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1278.21 -1.6 -0.13
Spot silver 17.74 0 0
Spot platinum 1263.8 0.06 0
Spot palladium 753.7 2.5 0.33
Comex gold 1278.5 1.6 0.13
Comex silver 17.79 0.04 0.23
Euro 1.1554
DXY 92.708
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)