* SPDR holdings record biggest jump in nearly 5 years on
Friday
* Volatility in European currency markets support gold
* ECB policy meeting on Jan 22 eyed
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Gold held close to a
four-month high on Monday as uncertainty in global markets
pushed investors towards the safe-haven metal, with holdings in
the top bullion fund recording their biggest jump in nearly five
years.
A market rout after Switzerland unexpectedly abandoned a cap
on the franc last week triggered strong bids for gold, often
seen as an alternative investment to risky assets.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, climbed 1.92 percent to 730.89
tonnes on Friday - the fund's biggest daily percentage jump
since May 2010.
"Volatility in European currency markets encouraged further
gold safe-haven demand," said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya.
"Gold physically-backed ETF inflows ... if sustained will
likely support higher gold prices in the medium-term."
Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,275.50 an ounce by
0740 GMT, but was still close to a four-month high of $1,281.50
reached on Friday.
The metal gained nearly 5 percent last week - its best week
since August 2013.
"Gold's rally was impressive in that it came despite surging
U.S. equity markets and a higher dollar," noted INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir, commenting on Friday's move.
Liquidity was set to be thin on Monday with the U.S. markets
closed for a holiday.
But trading volatility is likely to increase through the
week with major data and central bank policy meets on schedule.
The most awaited will be the European Central Bank's policy
meeting on Jan. 22, when investors believe it will launch a
large-scale sovereign bond-buying program.
The euro flirted with 11-year lows early on Monday as
investors braced for the ECB to take its boldest steps yet to
combat deflation and revive the euro zone economy.
Traders will also be eyeing Chinese gross domestic product
data on Tuesday and the Bank of Japan's policy meet later in the
week for cues.
Investor confidence in the metal has been increasing
recently.
Speculators raised their net long position in gold for the
third straight week ending Jan. 13, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
Chart indicators for gold are also bullish.
Gold is expected to test a resistance at $1,286, with a good
chance of breaking above this level and rising more to $1,300,
said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
PRICES AT 0740 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1275.5 -4.31 -0.34
Spot silver 17.62 -0.12 -0.68
Spot platinum 1257.25 -6.49 -0.51
Spot palladium 750.5 -0.7 -0.09
Comex gold 1275.8 -1.1 -0.09
Comex silver 17.685 -0.065 -0.37
Euro 1.1576
DXY 92.567
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Biju Dwarakanath)