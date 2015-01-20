SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold held firm just below a
four-month high on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven bids on
market volatility stoked by uncertainty over Europe's economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,275.46 an ounce at 0036
GMT, not far from a September peak of $1,281.50 reached on
Friday. The metal eased 0.2 percent on Monday, after gaining
nearly 5 percent last week.
* A broad market rout after Switzerland unexpectedly
abandoned a cap on the franc last week triggered demand for
gold, seen as an alternative to risky assets.
* Traders were also anxiously awaiting the European Central
Bank policy meeting this Thursday, which could see the unveiling
of a bond-buying stimulus package.
* The Sunday election in Greece, where the anti-bailout
party Syriza maintains a lead in the polls, also added to
nervousness in the market.
* On Tuesday, China is likely to post its weakest growth
since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter as its
property market cooled, reinforcing expectations the government
will have to roll out more stimulus measures to avoid a sharper
slowdown.
* The uncertainties have seen investors piling on to gold.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, climbed 13.7 tonnes to 730.89
tonnes on Friday, its biggest one-day inflow in nearly 3-1/2
years.
* The Bundesbank said on Monday it repatriated 120 tonnes of
gold to Frankfurt from storage locations abroad last year, as
part of a plan to store half of Germany's gold reserves in its
own vaults from 2020.
* Striking South African miners at Northam Platinum
were holding a meeting on Monday after the latest round of talks
between labour and the company to decide whether to continue
with a near week-long wildcat stoppage, a union spokesman said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets were on edge on Tuesday ahead of the Chinese
data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China GDP Q4
0200 China Industrial output Dec
0200 China Retail sales Dec
0200 China Urban investment Dec
0700 Germany Producer prices Dec
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jan
PRICES AT 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1275.46 -1.24 -0.1
Spot silver 17.65 0 0
Spot platinum 1260.4 2.6 0.21
Spot palladium 762.6 8.7 1.15
Comex gold 1276.1 -0.8 -0.06
Comex silver 17.71 -0.04 -0.23
Euro 1.1592
DXY 92.679
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)