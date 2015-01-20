* Europe uncertainties support gold
* IMF cuts global growth forecast
* Asian stocks higher after China data
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold held firm just below a
four-month high on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven bids on
market volatility stoked by uncertainty over Europe's economy
and global growth worries.
Traders were awaiting the European Central Bank policy
meeting this Thursday, which could see the unveiling of a
bond-buying stimulus package.
The Sunday election in Greece, where the anti-bailout party
Syriza maintains a lead in the polls, also added to nervousness
in the market.
Spot gold was steady at $1,277.10 an ounce at 0735
GMT, after easing 0.2 percent on Monday. The metal had jumped to
a September peak of $1,281.50 on Friday, after a broad market
rout prompted by Switzerland's unexpected move abandoned a cap
on the franc.
"The expectation is gold will move higher towards $1,300,
however, we are likely to see a profit-taking-driven pull back
with support for such a move lower sitting around $1,250," said
MKS Group trader Sam Laughlin.
"The market will be watching the ECB meeting on Thursday for
any quantitative easing announcement and if announced we should
see moderate demand for the yellow metal."
The uncertainties have seen investors piling on to gold.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, climbed 13.7 tonnes to 730.89
tonnes on Friday, its biggest one-day inflow in nearly 3-1/2
years.
Also adding to gold's appeal as a hedge was growing worries
over the global economy.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its
forecast for global economic growth in 2015, and called on
governments and central banks to pursue accommodative monetary
policies and structural reforms to support growth.
However, in a rare glint of brightness amid the gloom over
the global outlook, China reported its economy had not slowed as
much as many had feared.
China's economic growth held steady at 7.3 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier, slightly better than
expected but still hovering at its weakest since the global
financial crisis.
Asian equities were higher after the Chinese data, while the
dollar ticked up on weakness in the euro, keeping bullion's
gains in check.
PRICES AT 0735 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1277.1 0.4 0.03
Spot silver 17.67 0.02 0.11
Spot platinum 1260.24 2.44 0.19
Spot palladium 761.7 7.8 1.03
Comex gold 1277.6 0.7 0.05
Comex silver 17.74 -0.01 -0.06
Euro 1.1583
DXY 92.791
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford, Ed
Davies and Gopakumar Warrier)