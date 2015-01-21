SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Gold clung to sharp overnight
gains on Wednesday, trading close to a five-month high as
worries over the global economy and uncertainty over European
Central Bank stimulus measures pushed investors towards the
safe-haven metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,291.30 an
ounce by 0017 GMT, but held near a five-month high of $1,296.85
reached in the previous session.
* Technical buying was also behind gold's 1-percent jump on
Tuesday.
* Financial markets have been nervous about Thursday's ECB
meeting, at which the bank is widely expected to unveil a
quantitative easing programme, and a Greek election on Sunday,
which polls suggest anti-bailout party Syriza will win.
* Adding to worries, the IMF on Tuesday cut its forecast for
global growth in 2015 to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent, and
called on governments and central banks to pursue accommodative
monetary policies and reforms.
* Gold gained despite stronger equities and the dollar, and
a weaker yen, another safe-haven asset.
* Improving investor confidence was seen in the holdings of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fun. The fund saw holdings jump 1.55 percent to
742.24 tonnes on Tuesday.
* For Wednesday's trading cues, investors will be watching
news from Japan, where the central bank is set to make a
statement after a two-day rate review. The Bank of Japan is
under growing pressure to increase its already massive stimulus
programme as slumping oil prices drag inflation away from its
2-percent target.
* In other industry news, Zimbabwe's gold mining firms are
making losses due to weak bullion prices and could collapse
unless the government reduces royalties for producers, the
Chamber of Mines said.
* Striking South African miners at Northam Platinum's
biggest mine agreed to return to work, ending a
week-long work stoppage, the National Union of Mineworkers said
on Tuesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Equities rose worldwide on Tuesday, with Wall Street
reversing early losses and the dollar rising 1 percent against
the Japanese yen, as diminishing global growth prospects
bolstered hopes for central bank stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 US Building permits Dec
1330 US Housing starts Dec
1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates in
open session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council
meeting
PRICES AT 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1291.3 -2.26 -0.17
Spot silver 17.89 -0.04 -0.22
Spot platinum 1271 -3.4 -0.27
Spot palladium 774 2.3 0.3
Comex gold 1291.7 -2.5 -0.19
Comex silver 17.935 -0.021 -0.12
Euro 1.1543
DXY 93.074
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)