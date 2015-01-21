* ECB meets on Thursday, expected to set stimulus measures
* Dollar index weakens as yen gains
* SPDR gold fund sees more inflows
(Adds analyst quotes, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Gold climbed above $1,300 an
ounce on Wednesday for the first time since August as a softer
dollar, worries over the global economy and hopes of stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) fuelled safe-haven
bids.
Financial markets have been nervous about the ECB policy
meeting on Thursday, when the bank is widely expected to unveil
a quantitative easing (QE) programme that is likely to boost
demand for bullion.
"Prices have been boosted by hopes of QE by the European
Central Bank, which is expected to have far-ranging effects on
the bond market," said Howie Lee, an investment analyst at
Phillip Futures.
"The prospects of looming deflation and increased volatility
in financial markets have added to gold's gains," Lee said,
adding that global growth worries were adding to the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold hit a session high of $1,303.20, its
loftiest level since Aug. 18, and was at $1,299.60 an ounce by
0752 GMT, up 0.5 percent on the day.
The dollar lost some ground as the yen strengthened after
the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady.
A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies, while also boosting its hedge
appeal.
Bullion has performed well since the beginning of the year
as its safe-haven appeal has been burnished by uncertainties in
Europe.
Traders are watching out for Sunday's snap election in
Greece. Polls suggest anti-bailout party Syriza will win, which
may set off fresh turmoil in the euro zone.
Worries over the health of the global economy have added to
gold's demand. On Tuesday the IMF cut its forecast for global
growth in 2015 and called on governments and central banks to
pursue accommodative monetary policies and reforms.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, jumped 1.55 percent to 742.24
tonnes on Tuesday.
But some in the market warned that gold could see
profit-taking at these levels as it has climbed steeply, gaining
nearly 10 percent this month after two straight annual declines.
"While we do not discount further safe-haven-inspired gains
in gold, the yellow metal may be in need of a price
consolidation," HSBC analyst James Steel said, adding that
softer physical buying might also keep a lid on prices.
Other precious metal prices rose along with gold.
Spot silver jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday
and has gained about 16 percent so far this month. Palladium
rose 1 percent to stretch its rise to a third session,
while platinum climbed 0.4 percent.
Precious metals prices 0752 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1299.6 6.04 0.47
Spot silver 18.22 0.29 1.62
Spot platinum 1279.49 5.09 0.4
Spot palladium 778.5 6.8 0.88
Comex gold 1299.6 5.4 0.42
Comex silver 18.24 0.284 1.58
Euro 1.1563
DXY 92.799
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan
Raybould and Himani Sarkar)